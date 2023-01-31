A TikToker shared a video on social media showing how transformed an old, run-down bathroom into an elegant one

The video showed how an old bathroom was broken down and changed into one that had a plush bathtub and other high-end bathroom amenities

Several netizens were impressed by the video and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @sayladean showed her creativity by showing a video of a massive bathroom transformation on social media.

The video she posted showed how an old bathroom was destroyed until it became an empty room with broken tiles and unplastered walls.

A TikToker shares how she transformed an old bathroom into a plush one. Photo credit: @sayladean

The TikToker then showed how the empty room was transformed into a gorgeous bathroom fit for a king. The video showed how the new bathroom had a plush bathtub, basin, classy glass shower, mirror, potted plants and other high-end amenities.

Netizens react to the video of the bathroom renovation

Several netizens were impressed by the bathroom renovation and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Divastyle777 said:

What a beautiful space change! It is amazing what we contractors can create in our living spaces

Q_BLAQ commented:

Love the bathroom! Where did you find the black shower screen? Please share

The Don remarked:

I don’t like the black taps and you should have installed an in-wall cistern and a floating toilet pan

Rebecca added:

Absolutely in love! Well done

Thato Motaung asked:

Pls share contractor deets if u don’t mind

Lady shares how she transformed a client's dilapidated house into a plush home: "It looks amazing"

