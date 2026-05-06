The AG's Office has said that investigations are ongoing into the alleged disappearance of about GH¢850 million linked to the ECG–PDS

Investigators are currently tracing funds from an ECG account at CalBank as part of efforts to establish how the money was moved

The AG’s Office insisted the probe under the ORAL initiative remainED active, with a commitment to a swift investigation and possible prosecution

The Office of the Attorney-General (AG) has provided fresh details on investigations surrounding the alleged disappearance of about GH¢850 million linked to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the controversial Power Distribution Services (PDS) concession arrangement.

This case forms part of ongoing efforts to trace and recover public funds said to have gone missing during financial transactions associated with the ECG–PDS transition.

Attorney General's Office, helmed by Dr Dominic Ayine, shares more details on the PDS-ECG scandal amid the missing GH¢850m funds. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Speaking on TV3 on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Benjamin Alpha Aidoo, spokesperson for the Attorney-General, explained that authorities are currently monitoring the trail of the funds.

In a report by GhanaWe, he said the probe is specifically focused on an ECG account held at CalBank, from which the money is believed to have disappeared.

“These investigations come on the back of the termination of the PDS and ECG agreement. If you recall, in 2019, the government terminated a power concession agreement between PDS and ECG when it was found that some of the payment guarantees were obtained fraudulently,” he stated.

BNI invited suspects for questioning

According to Benjamin, the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) invited four individuals based on intelligence gathered during the preliminary stages of the probe.

While the suspects have been questioned and granted bail, the state is still determining whether the disappearance of the GH¢850 million was the result of a deliberate conspiracy.

“We do not know whether it was a coordinated scheme between some officials of PDS and these four persons. What we know, and what we can speak to at this point, is that the investigative agencies want to trace the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of these monies,” the Attorney-General’s Office spokesperson said.

State remains committed to recovering public funds

The ongoing inquiry forms part of the broader ‘Operation Recover All Loot’ (ORAL) initiative, aimed at reclaiming state assets and funds suspected to have been misappropriated.

Benjamin emphasised that the primary objective is to establish exactly how the money was moved and for what purpose.

“The money is being traced. We need to understand whether those monies have been stolen, whether they have been siphoned, and what they have been used for,” he indicated.

Although the public has been urged to remain patient, the Attorney General’s Office has declined to provide a specific timeframe for the conclusion of the case, citing the need for the Bureau of National Intelligence to follow every available lead.

However, Benjamin assured that the Attorney General is committed to a speedy investigation and trial.

Source: YEN.com.gh