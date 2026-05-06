Neymar Accused of Assault by Robinho Jr in Santos Training Ground Clash
- Neymar faces serious allegations after Robinho Jr reportedly claims the Santos superstar assaulted him during a heated training ground clash
- Santos have launched an official internal inquiry as legal representatives of the teenage forward demand footage and answers over the incident
- The confrontation is said to have escalated from a training drill dispute into insults, a trip, and an alleged slap, sparking major fallout at the club
Santos opened an internal inquiry after a confrontation involving Neymar and Robinho Jr at their training base.
The inquiry follows reports of an altercation during a Sunday session at CT Rei Pelé.
The club confirmed:
"Santos FC informs that by determination of the presidency, an internal inquiry process was instituted immediately after the facts occurred to analyse the episode involving athletes Neymar Jr and Robson de Souza Jr (Robinho) during training this last Sunday (03/5) at CT Rei Pelé. The club's legal department is responsible for conducting the inquiry."
Allegations from Robinho Jr camp
According to Globo Esporte via GOAL, legal representatives of the teenager have taken steps against Santos and demanded transparency over the incident.
They allege Neymar "offensively uttered insults, applied a trip, and dealt a violent slap to the face."
As such, they have requested access to training footage and a meeting with officials regarding safety concerns.
The incident stemmed from training following a 1-1 draw against Palmeiras. Tensions escalated after Neymar was beaten in a dribble by an 18-year-old.
Meanwhile, reports the pair reconciled in the dressing room, though the complaint indicates dissatisfaction with how Santos handled the situation.
Neymar hailed as better than Messi and Ronaldo
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cafu sparked debate by claiming Neymar Jr is more naturally talented than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, despite their 13 combined Ballon d’Or wins.
The Brazil legend praised Messi and Ronaldo for certain qualities but insisted Neymar edges them in pure footballing ability, reigniting the long-running GOAT discussion.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh