Neymar faces serious allegations after Robinho Jr reportedly claims the Santos superstar assaulted him during a heated training ground clash

Santos have launched an official internal inquiry as legal representatives of the teenage forward demand footage and answers over the incident

The confrontation is said to have escalated from a training drill dispute into insults, a trip, and an alleged slap, sparking major fallout at the club

Santos opened an internal inquiry after a confrontation involving Neymar and Robinho Jr at their training base.

The inquiry follows reports of an altercation during a Sunday session at CT Rei Pelé.

Neymar is under scrutiny after Robinho Jr allegedly accused the Santos star of assault during a tense training ground altercation. Image credit: Juan Manuel Baez/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The club confirmed:

"Santos FC informs that by determination of the presidency, an internal inquiry process was instituted immediately after the facts occurred to analyse the episode involving athletes Neymar Jr and Robson de Souza Jr (Robinho) during training this last Sunday (03/5) at CT Rei Pelé. The club's legal department is responsible for conducting the inquiry."

Allegations from Robinho Jr camp

According to Globo Esporte via GOAL, legal representatives of the teenager have taken steps against Santos and demanded transparency over the incident.

They allege Neymar "offensively uttered insults, applied a trip, and dealt a violent slap to the face."

As such, they have requested access to training footage and a meeting with officials regarding safety concerns.

The incident stemmed from training following a 1-1 draw against Palmeiras. Tensions escalated after Neymar was beaten in a dribble by an 18-year-old.

Meanwhile, reports the pair reconciled in the dressing room, though the complaint indicates dissatisfaction with how Santos handled the situation.

Neymar hailed as better than Messi and Ronaldo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cafu sparked debate by claiming Neymar Jr is more naturally talented than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, despite their 13 combined Ballon d’Or wins.

The Brazil legend praised Messi and Ronaldo for certain qualities but insisted Neymar edges them in pure footballing ability, reigniting the long-running GOAT discussion.

Source: YEN.com.gh