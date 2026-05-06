A Ghanaian man seen in a viral video being assaulted in South Africa has safely returned home after diplomatic intervention

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs facilitated his relocation, with officials confirming that his return was in the interest of his safety and wellbeing

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Ghanaians abroad, assuring citizens in distress of continued support

A Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, who appeared in a widely circulated video showing him being assaulted in South Africa has safely returned to Ghana.

His return comes after concerns were raised about his personal safety, with authorities concluding that it would not be secure for him to remain in South Africa following the incident.

Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, the Ghanaian man in the viral Xenophobic attack video arrives home from South Africa. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The decision to bring him home followed engagement by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which stepped in after the video sparked public outcry.

Ablakwa confirms Emmanuel's safe arrival

Announcing his arrival in a social media post, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expressed relief and welcomed the Ghanaian back home, while also commending diplomatic efforts that supported the process.

Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated that arrangements were made to ensure his safe relocation, with diplomatic channels activated to facilitate his return.

“We are delighted to welcome back home from South Africa our dear compatriot, Mr. Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah," he wrote.

"I commend our High Commissioner to South Africa, His Excellency Benjamin Quarshie for accompanying our brother all the way. As we have already announced, Ghanaians who wish to be relocated back home should contact our High Commission to be assisted at the Government of Ghana’s expense," the further said

Government reaffirms commitment to citizens abroad

The Minister also used the occasion to reassure Ghanaians living abroad of the government’s commitment to their safety and welfare, emphasising that no citizen in distress would be abandoned.

“The Mahama Administration values every Ghanaian life anywhere in the world, and we shall never abandon our citizens in distress. Your welfare remains our utmost priority," he said.

"I look forward to hosting Mr. Asamoah when I return to Ghana later this week. A warm Akwaaba to our cherished Ghanaian. It is well. There is no place like home. For God and Country,” he added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh