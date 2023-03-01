American basketball star Kyrie Irving has donated $45,000 to a GoFundMe that is raising money to build an orphanage in Ghana

The GoFundMe was raised by a 22-year-old called Cameron Mofid, who initially set the target of the fundraiser to $5,000

Many have lauded the sports icon for his generous donation and asked other celebrities to emulate his actions

American basketball player Kyrie Irving has contributed $45,000 to a cause that helps kids in two West African countries he visited.

Kyrie Irving donates $45,000 towards the building of an orphanage in Ghana. Photo credit: Cameron Mofid and NBAE

Cameron Mofid, a 22-year-old traveller, began the fundraiser with a $5,000 target to support the construction of a new orphanage in Ghana, renovating a school in Nigeria, and supplying its pupils with school supplies.

As of now, donations made to the fundraiser have surpassed $65,000. The creator of the fundraiser, Cameron Mofid, told DailyMail.com:

I recently returned from a backpacking trip in West Africa and have started a GoFundMe to gather money for the renovation of a school in a Nigerian slum and the construction of an orphanage in Ghana. With the help of more than 200 individuals, we were able to generate over $10,000 in the first week, and the event gained popularity. When I awoke one day, I discovered a $45,000 gift from NBA player Kyrie Irving.

Mofid said Kyrie Irving's donation would ensure all 351 kids have shoes, uniforms, books, and bags. He added that the money would also give the school in Nigeria a water tank to access safe drinking water.

The young fundraiser stressed that the disparity in purchasing power between the United States and Ghana, and Nigeria is around ten times bigger, which enables him to achieve his goals with only $5,000.

