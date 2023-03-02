A TikToker surprised many when he shared a video of how Africans built their homes with mud as the building material

The video showed an African woman plastering mud on the wooden frame of a structure that will be become her home once it completed

After they saw the video, a few internet users had conflicting views, and they shared their opinions in the post's comments

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikToker with the handle @mediajourney amazed many when he shared a video showing how some Africans built homes out of the mud. He posted the video with the caption, "Africans build houses out of the earth".

A woman builds her house with mud. Photo credit: @mediajourney

Source: TikTok

The video showed an African woman who plastered mud on a wooden frame of a structure that would become her house once it was completed.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Several African communities built their houses with local eco-friendly materials such as mud, wood and raffia palms for many years. However, Africans now adopt contemporary building materials such as bricks, blocks, shipping containers, and 3D printing.

Netizens react to the video of the mud house

Several netizens expressed mixed reactions when they saw the video and took to the post's comments to express themselves. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

Ferstinah commented:

This is just a bold generalisation. I am African, and we don't do such. Africa is a big continent with so many countries

Azxnakiaa remarked:

It's so cool to use the earth instead of harmful things

user2476823133705 said:

I would like to see it completed

Debra Arizona added:

This is very smart

C Butter opined:

I ❤️Africa

Ghanaian man living in mud house expresses disappointment after landlord increases rent by 60 per cent

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Ghanaian man objected to his landlord's intention to raise the rent by 60% despite living in a mud hut. The man who appeared unhappy in a video on TikTok claimed that his landlord had refused to lower the rent. The video's viewers' opinions on the rent are still varied, with some urging the man to consider building his own home.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh