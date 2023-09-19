The Chief Executive Officer of CPL Developers shared how he started his real estate company with the help of his then-girlfriend, who is now his wife

The Chief Executive Officer of CPL Developers, Stephen Debrah, has narrated how he started his real estate company in Ghana.

According to Stephen Debrah, his wife then his girlfriend convinced him to start his building firm, and she supported him in every way possible.

In an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, Stephen Debrah said he got a job as a civil engineer after his tertiary education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Stephen Debrah said he worked for three engineering companies for six years after KNUST.

He said his then-girlfriend was concerned about when he left for work and when he returned home.

"Then she was my girlfriend. She realised I got to work very early in the morning. By 4:30 AM I'm out of the house then I'm back at 11PM. So, she's like what kind of job is this, I can't get to see you. Why don't you set up your own company."

But Stephen Debrah said he wanted to avoid setting up a company because he was the highest-paid employee among his mates.

"Later on when I met her by weekend she brought a name and said this is the name of the company. Go get it registered and you are going to resign. Love was in the mox so I subscribed to that."

According to Stephen Debrah, he had wisdom even though he did not have the needed capital when he started the real estate company.

On her part, Alice Nima Debrah said beyond her husband closing late from work, she saw something in her man and knew he could do more than work for someone.

She advised young women to help their men identify and develop their potential so they can both enjoy the rewards when they come.

She is a lawyer by profession and the COO of the company.

One of the popular infrastructures owned by CPL developers is the OASIS Park Residences.

Comments from social media

After WodeMaya shared the video on TikTok, several people commented applauding the woman for advising and supporting her husband. Read some of the comments below:

@Prof Prince said:

I own an apartment at Oasis park..good to know the story of these visionaries.thaks Maya

@A.Lawrencia wrote:

Behind every successful man there’s a woman

@CM said:

Choosing your partner is the most important financial decision for success in your adult life

@_Oforiwaaaa wrote:

this is what we call beauty with brains Your wife is a blessing

@Kandilox said:

He listens to his woman and God blessed him

@Xzennz wrote:

Specs of a good Woman, full of wisdom, knowledge active, great reasoning skills n power to understand. Beautiful, mainly inside n Glorified outside

@Noel wrote:

You see woman of substance with full value, she can mirror potentials.

@plumber said:

@WodeMaya I feel motivated each time I watch your videos the lady didn't say she tested the young man ooo but she motivated and encouraged the man

@Desmond Dery wrote:

Waw, that’s very nice legacy. Infact I like the woman I wish I get a woman like this woman to spend my life with.

@Harrystyles_g said:

The woman is just intelligent... that's alll , a visionary person always think about the future but not today ✌️

@rosemondaglo wrote:

I know understand what my late father told me some yrs back “ A man can prosper with a woman who listen to her advice”…. God bless woman

