Nigerian content creator Steven Ndukwu visited Aliko Dangote's waterfront mansion on Victoria Island in Lagos on July 16

The property features floor-to-ceiling windows, manicured gardens, and luxury boats moored along a private lagoon frontage

Ndukwu's description of the home as simple sparked fierce debate online, with viewers pointing out Dangote owns several other properties

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Nigerian content creator Steven Ndukwu has offered a rare inside look at Aliko Dangote's Victoria Island mansion in Lagos, and his reaction to what he found has set off a lively debate online.

Ndukwu shared the experience on Thursday, 16 July, in a post that drew widespread attention.

The footage covered both the exterior and interior of the waterfront residence, which sits directly on the Lagos Lagoon with luxury boats moored along a private stretch of calm water at the back of the property.

Aliko Dangote's mansion in Nigeria trends online. Photos: Dangote Group and Steven Ndukwu.

Source: Youtube

Inside Aliko Dangote's Lagos mansion

The architecture of the home balances scale with restraint. Towering floor-to-ceiling windows pull natural light into spacious living areas, while the gardens and paved walkways outside are kept in immaculate condition.

Inside, the decor favours a palette of cream, white and dark wood that lends the high-ceilinged rooms a composed, warm atmosphere. Ndukwu noted that the overall design reflects a deliberate preference for elegance over extravagance.

What surprised him most, however, was a brief encounter with Dangote himself.

"For someone with the level of his wealth, the first thing that surprised me was his simplicity," Ndukwu said.

He added that he had expected a far more ostentatious setting given that Dangote, founder and chairman of the Dangote Group, has consistently ranked as Africa's wealthiest individual according to Forbes.

His business empire spans cement manufacturing, sugar refining and petroleum refining, with his Lagos refinery among the largest on the continent.

Viewers push back on 'simplicity' description

The post sparked considerable debate in the comments, with many viewers taking issue with Ndukwu's characterisation of the property as modest.

Several pointed out that the Victoria Island home is just one of multiple residences Dangote is known to own, including a home on Banana Island in Lagos and a property in Abuja.

Watch the YouTube video of Aliko Dangote's Lagos mansion below:

Reactions to video of Dangote's mansion

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Ultimate tv wrote:

"So, you just called this simplicity."

Ojorumi responded:

"This is one of his mansions; he has a bigger one in Banana Island."

Makkah Madina added:

"Nothing was simple there, brother."

One commenter, Maina, used the moment to make a broader claim, writing:

"The richest black man on earth is William Samoei Ruto."

Source: YEN.com.gh