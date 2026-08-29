Finding affordable accommodation in Accra is increasingly difficult, but some communities still offer rooms around the GH₵300 price range

Areas such as Ashaiman, Kasoa, Frafraha, Kwabenya and Amasaman are among the locations worth exploring for budget-conscious tenants

Prospective renters should be aware that landlords in Ghana often request several months of rent upfront before handing over keys

Finding a room for GH₵300 a month in Accra is not straightforward, but it is not entirely out of reach either. For workers and students on tight budgets, knowing which communities to target can make all the difference.

Ablekuma and the other 9 safest places to find GH₵300 monthly rent in Accra. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: UGC

GH₵300 monthly rent: Affordable areas closer to central Accra

For anyone unwilling to venture too far from the city centre, Nima and Maamobi are two densely populated communities worth considering.

Both areas have basic single rooms that can occasionally fall within a lower price bracket, though prospective tenants are strongly advised to inspect any property thoroughly and confirm what facilities are included before handing over any money.

Madina is generally pricier than many surrounding areas, but moving to its outskirts and steering clear of the main commercial strips can open up cheaper options for determined house-hunters.

10 safe places to rent in Accra. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: Depositphotos

GH₵300 Monthly Rent: Outer communities offering the best value

The communities likely to yield results around the GH₵300 mark are mostly situated on the fringes of Greater Accra.

Ashaiman is widely regarded as one of the first stops for budget accommodation seekers, with a strong supply of basic single rooms and some landlords willing to negotiate.

Kasoa, including its Nurses Quarters and Top Town sub-areas, also attracts tenants looking for lower rents, though prices vary significantly depending on the specific location and the state of the property.

Frafraha and Kwabenya, both sitting on the outskirts of Accra, offer more affordable options compared to central neighbourhoods.

Less-developed pockets of Frafraha in particular may surprise those willing to search thoroughly. Amasaman, further out still, is considered one of the more budget-friendly communities in Greater Accra, though its distance from the city means transport costs should factor into any monthly budget calculation.

10 clean places to rent in Accra. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: UGC

GH₵300 monthly rent: What to expect at this price point

At GH₵300, tenants should set realistic expectations. Modern self-contained apartments are unlikely to be available at this price.

More commonly, rooms at this rate come with shared bathroom and toilet facilities and basic finishes. Landlords across Accra frequently require advance payments covering several months, so prospective tenants should arrive prepared.

Before committing to any property, it is worth verifying that the person renting it out has the legal authority to do so, and clarifying upfront whether utility bills are included in the quoted rent or charged separately.

Comparing multiple options across the same community before deciding remains the smartest approach for anyone working within a strict budget.

700 homes in Saglemi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the government, which said that financing arrangements are being considered to help prospective homeowners meet the required 10% initial deposit and access longer-term mortgages.

The first 700 homes at the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project are expected to be completed by March 2027, with another 800 units targeted before the end of the year.

Ghanaians have been told to get ready once applications formally open, although official house pricing and registration dates have not yet been disclosed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh