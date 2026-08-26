GH¢200,000 may still secure an older house or partly completed property in selected areas near Accra

Finding a newly built and fully completed home within this budget is difficult but not entirely impossible

Buyers must verify property ownership and prepare for possible legal, agency, renovation or construction expenses

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For many Ghanaians hoping to become homeowners, GH¢200,000 may appear insufficient in the current property market.

Places near Accra where you can search for houses costing around GH¢200,000. Image credit: Freepik

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However, buyers who look beyond central Accra could still find houses or partly completed properties within that budget.

The most promising locations are developing towns on the Kasoa, Dodowa and Prampram sides of the capital.

Buyers must, however, understand that a newly completed two- or three-bedroom house selling for GH¢200,000 has become extremely rare.

Kasoa and its surrounding towns

Kasoa remains one of the first places budget-conscious buyers consider because of its proximity to Accra and the number of developing communities surrounding it.

Areas such as Opeikuma, Millennium City, Buduburam and parts of Nyanyano may occasionally have properties advertised around GH¢200,000.

These are usually older houses, small one- or two-bedroom homes, or buildings that require additional work.

For example, a recent Meqasa listing advertised an uncompleted three-bedroom house at Opeikuma for GH¢200,000.

The building, situated close to a tarred road, had reportedly reached lintel level and occupied a 35-by-100-foot plot.

However, general figures from the property platform show that the cheapest completed houses advertised in Kasoa now start from approximately GH¢250,000. This means buyers with GH¢200,000 may need to negotiate, consider an older property or complete an unfinished building themselves.

Options along the Tema–Prampram stretch

Afienya, Dawhenya, Tsopoli and communities beyond Prampram also offer opportunities for people working with limited budgets.

A buyer may struggle to find a fully completed modern house for GH¢200,000 in these locations. However, the amount could purchase affordable land and fund the early stages of constructing a modest home.

Residential plots in developing parts of Dawhenya, Tsopoli and Prampram are advertised at considerably lower prices than plots in Tema, Spintex and East Legon Hills. This could allow a buyer to secure land and use the remaining money to begin construction.

Dodowa, Oyibi’s outer communities and towns along the Accra–Nsawam road may also produce private-sale opportunities. Such deals are often not advertised by major property companies, making local searches and negotiations important.

Buyers should be cautious when prices appear unusually low. They must inspect the property, confirm its condition and conduct a Lands Commission search before making payment.

Therefore, GH¢200,000 can still begin a homeownership journey near Accra, but securing a complete, newly built house at that price will require patience, negotiation and a willingness to live farther from the city.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

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Source: YEN.com.gh