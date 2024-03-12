A lady made a video and shared it on TikTok complaining bitterly about the architectural design of the Adenta footbridge

The lady stood on the bridge and captured the bridge in the video and lamented about how long it was and how tiring it was to climb

The footbridge has a lengthy and sloppy zigzag design with no staircase to accommodate the disabled and make it accessible to them

A video shared by a Ghanaian woman named Naa Solomon sparked a heated debate about the architectural design of the Adenta footbridge.

Ghanaian lady lamenting about footbridge

The video shared on TikTok, showed Naa standing on the bridge, capturing its length and slope, and expressing her frustration about its design.

In the video, Solomon lamented about the length of the bridge and how tiring it is to climb. The footbridge, located in Adenta, a suburb of Accra, is known for its lengthy and sloping zigzag design.

“It makes no sense” Solomon pointed out in her video, highlighting how lengthy the bridge was.

The video has since gone viral, with many Ghanaians sharing their opinions on the issue. The comments section of the video was filled with a mix of agreement and disagreement.

Some netizens agreed with the lady's sentiments, stating that the bridge’s design was indeed not convenient and needed to be addressed. Others, however, disagree, arguing that the design was necessary and was the only way to accommodate disabled folks.

Ghanaian lady's critic of footbridge sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ANIGUYS said:

the engineer must be playing snake nd ladder wen he was building this bridge

Loki • Racist wrote:

it is for people with wheelchairs or for babies with strollers

KwadwoKesse commented:

Ghana government is not only concerned about your safety but your health, keep fit footbridge Ghana my beloved kentry

Ghanaian lady laments about roads

In another story, a Ghanaian nurse has raised concerns about the dire condition of roads in Sunyani Kotokurom, impacting healthcare workers' commute and uniforms.

The roads' poor state also affects transportation options for nurses travelling at night.

Shared on Twitter by Sikaofficial, the nurse's video has garnered significant attention, highlighting the urgent need for road improvements in the Bono Region.

