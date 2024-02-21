Ghana is yet to name a new coach after the GFA sacked Chris Hughton following the Black Stars' disappointing AFCON exit

Several suggestions have emerged as the role remains vacant many days past the deadline set by the committee responsible for finding Ghana's new coach

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the rumours of Otto Addo and Essien pairing for the job

After the Black Stars' disappointing exit from the just-ended AFCON, the Ghana Football Association severed ties with head coach Chris Hughton.

The Association set up a committee to find a new Black Stars coach and submit a proposal for approval before February 2, 2024.

Many days after the deadline, rumours suggest that the Association may fall on Former Black Stars players Otto Addo and Michael Essien.

Michael Essien to deputize Otto Addo Photo Source: X/3SportsGH

Source: Twitter

Michael Essien's name pops up as assistant coach

According to a report by 3SportsGH, Michael Essien, the former Chelsea star, is being considered for the Black Stars assistant coach role.

Sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo indicated in the report that pairing former Dortmund manager Otto Addo and Essien to lead the Black Stars could form a Ghanaian dream team primed to lift the nation's spirits after AFCON heartbreak.

Apart from their qualities, many backers of the duo have referenced Otto Addo's previous stint with the Black Stars as a caretaker coach for the 2022 World Cup and Michael Essien's Ghanaian legacy as key traits the national soccer team can benefit from.

However, neither option fully meets the earlier requirements set by the GFA to replace Chris Hughton.

Both candidates are still gainfully employed in Europe, with Otto Addo helping Dortmund as a talent coach and Michael Essien managing FC Nordsjælland as an assistant coach.

Netizens react to the pairing of Otto Addo and Michael Essien.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to the rumours of Otto Addo and Michael Essien leading the Black Stars.

@Wiliams_Junior said:

They should give him the main job. He can do it.

@MAzietaku wrote:

Any day any time!!! It makes sense someone from that training class comes to continue teaching our players. Kamel deen, Nuamah, kudus and now osman. Essien is well placed to properly manage these talents.

@iamphaya noted:

Too early. And the Ghana job comes too early!

Sports journalists petition Akufo-Addo to halt GFA's coach search

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a team of Ghana sports journalists, including the celebrated Saddick Adams and Veronica Commey, had petitioned the president to stop the GFA's search for the 7th Black Stars coach in six years.

The team cited for various sauces with the Association, which demanded prompt attention before the search.

Source: YEN.com.gh