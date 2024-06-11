Ghana won the World Cup Qualifier fixture against Central African Republic on June 11, 2024, while Nigeria lost to Benin

A Nigerian man has taken to TikTok to weep in a hilarious video, complaining bitterly that his neighbours won while his country lost

Ghanaians took to the comments section to tease Nigerians for the loss, engaging in light-hearted banter

The Black Stars emerged victorious in the World Cup Qualifier fixture against the Central African Republic on Monday, June 11, 2024. Thanks to a hat trick from Jordan Ayew, the Black Stars defeated the Central African Republic by four goals to three. Meanwhile, Nigeria, Ghana’s neighbouring country, suffered a 2:1 loss to Benin.

Nigerian man weeps over Black Stars win Photo Source: adika.s.takes

Source: TikTok

The victory has led to jubilations across Ghana. On the other hand, Nigeria’s defeat has left its fans disappointed. One Nigerian man, in particular, expressed his anguish in a viral video. He took to TikTok to weeping over his country’s loss. He said the loss was more painful because Ghana had won, stating that if Ghana had lost too, Nigeria's defeat would have been bearable.

The video caught the attention of Ghanaians, who took the opportunity to engage in some light-hearted banter. The comments section of the video was soon filled with teasing remarks from Ghanaians, poking fun at the Nigerian man’s sorrow.

Ghanaians tease Nigerians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

melan12321 said:

Generator republic go think say e be lotto number. Sia! We den you no be mates. Oseyyy Ghana

Bella June 15 wrote:

Ghana winning the match is not painful but my brother Emeka using his rent money to buy fuel and losing again . double wahala

Gaby tiles said:

What makes it serious is Ghana is a very small country but it seems they're practically in everything

Jordan receives golden boot

In a related story, The Ghana Football Association has honoured Crystal Palace player Jordan Ayew for reaching his 100th cap.

The brief ceremony was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi before the Black Stars' match against Central African Republic.

Some social media users congratulated Jordan Ayew for serving his country.

Source: YEN.com.gh