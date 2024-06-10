Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku have given Ghana the lead after the Black Star went two goals down in the first half

Jordan halved the deficit after his first goal, and Fatawu Issahaku went on to give Ghana the lead with a third goal

This fixture is the second round of matches in the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers, and Ghanaians are excited by the spirit the boys have shown

Ghana's Black Stars have taken the lead in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers. After a challenging first half where they went two goals down, the team made a remarkable comeback thanks to Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku.

Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Photo Source: jordanayew

Source: Instagram

The first half of the game was tough for the Black Stars. They trailed by two goals, jeopardizing their hopes of advancing to the qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew, one of Ghana's most experienced players, stepped up to the challenge. He scored the first goal for Ghana, a penalty, and another one, halving the deficit. Ayew's goal was a turning point in the match, shifting the momentum in Ghana's favour.

Fatawu Issahaku completed the comeback, scoring the third goal for Ghana. Jordan Ayew went on to put the icing on the cake by scoring a fourth goal, making it 4:2 in Ghana's favour.

Jordan also scored in Ghana's previous match

In a similar turn of events, Jordan Ayew made his father and former Black Stars captain, Dede Ayew, proud with his late winner for the national team.

Jordan Ayew has scored five goals in his last four games for Ghana's senior national team.

Some Ghanaians reacted after Jordan Ayew's stellar performance in the World Cup qualifier game against Mali in Bamako.

Source: YEN.com.gh