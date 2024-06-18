Ghana's Amputee football team recently received a hefty donation from presidential aspirant John Dramani Mahama

Ghana's sports minister criticised the team for soliciting donations from individuals before the ministry

The coach of the team has broken his silence about the minister's criticisms and their stance on the issue

On June 13, Ghana's former president, John Dramani Mahama, who is on the National Democratic Congress's ticket for the upcoming polls, donated ten thousand dollars to the Black Challenge.

This comes after the Black Challenge, Ghana's national amputee football team, won their second AAFCON title in Egypt.

The donation exposed the team to harsh criticisms from the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Yusif.

Ghana's amputee football team Photo source: X/ParalympicGH

Coach of Black Challenge replies Mustapha Yusif

During the Black Challenge's trophy presentation to the ministry, Mustapha Yusif expressed his disappointment with the team for seeking donations from individuals without engaging the ministry.

The minister beseeched the Black Challenge to submit a proper account of donations received.

In a recent interview, Black Challenge's coach, Stephen Richard Obeng, reacted to the minister's criticisms.

The coach shared the team's willingness to render an account as requested by the minister. However, he established that the money received had already been squandered. He said,

"We have already shared the money we received from the donations. After we returned, we were together as a team in Accra without any support. We used the money for our upkeep, hotel bills, and transportation to our homes."

Stephen Richard Obeng also lamented the ministry's inadequate support throughout their preparation for the tournament and after.

Fans react to Black Challenge's response to the minister's criticisms

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the minister's criticisms about the Black Challenge's donations received.

@samuelkwakye58 said:

Ahhh wait oo. So like he wants the money back or what? What kinda country is this?

@Gh007Minato wrote:

. We chop am already come catch us..

@kay_kobbi quizzed:

Are they sure thier winning bonus will be paid to them after this response? Let me sit back Nd enjoy the show down

Ghana's Black Challenge secures World Cup slot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Challenge was set to represent Africa at the upcoming Amputee World Cup in Paris.

The Ghanaians beat their Moroccan counterparts in Egypt by two goals, earning them a spot in the upcoming 2026 Amputee World Cup in Panama.

Source: YEN.com.gh