Augsburg defender Patric Pfeiffer has opened up on his nationality switch to play for Ghana

The German-born centre-back has completed the process of acquiring his Ghanaian passport

Pfeiffer could make his Ghana debut when the CAF AFCON qualifiers begin in September 2024

German-born defender Patric Pfeiffer has confirmed his decision to switch nationalities and play for Ghana at the senior level.

The lanky centre-back was reported to have agreed to play for Ghana in 2022, but Pfeiffer was not called up for international matches.

However, it was later disclosed that the player's switch was unsuccessful, leading to failure for him to receive an invite.

Two years down the lane, Pfeiffer finally received his Ghanaian passport and he is eligible to play for the Black Stars, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

The Augsburg defender has represented Germany at youth levels but his decision to switch nationality was inspired by his relationship with coach Otto Addo, who trained him during his days with Hamburg's junior teams.

Pfeiffer explains Ghana delay

The towering defender opened up on his international future during Augsburg's pre-season campaign in South Africa.

He said, as quoted by 3 Sports:

“A few weeks ago I was in Ghana and now I have my passport. I hope in September I can get a call-up. I know the coach, Otto Addo, because he was the coach of Hamburg in the youth team [where I played].

"This is my motherland, I love Ghana, I love the people, I love the vibe, I love the food. Yes, I was born and raised in Germany but I love Ghana as well.”

Williams does not regret Ghana switch

Earlier, Sports Brief reported that Black Stars player Inaki Williams said he has no regrets about switching nationalities to be able to play in Ghana's senior national team.

In 2022, the Athletic Bilbao player switched nationality from Spain to Ghana. After the switch, he received regular call-ups to join the Back Stars for their matches.

Even though Inaki Williams has recorded 17 appearances with the Black Stars, he has scored only once, which indicates that his performance has not been up to expectations.

Source: YEN.com.gh