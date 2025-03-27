Nicholas Riccio's net worth: Unveiling the fortune of Karoline Leavitt's husband
Nicholas Riccio's net worth is allegedly between $6 million and $45 million, amassed through property development. As a prominent figure in real estate, he has played a key role in revitalising distressed properties across New Hampshire and beyond. His strategic investments have solidified his reputation as a successful businessman.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Nicholas Riccio's alleged net worth is between $6 million and $45 million, earned through real estate development, property renovations, and vacation rentals.
- He founded Riccio Enterprises LLC, a multimillion-dollar real estate company specialising in property development, and owns Nautical Beach Properties.
- Riccio started his career flipping houses in New Hampshire and grew his business by acquiring and renovating distressed properties.
- His success story is one of resilience, as he grew up in poverty and once faced homelessness.
Nicholas Riccio's profile summary
|Full name
|Nicholas Ricco
|Nickname
|Nick
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|23 February 1965
|Age
|60 years old (as of 2025)
|Current residence
|Washington, D.C., USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'8"
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Marilyn
|Father
|Anthony Riccio
|Siblings
|Three
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Karoline Leavitt
|Children
|One
|School
|Alvirne High School in Hudson
|University
|Plymouth State University
|Profession
|Real estate entrepreneur
|Net worth
|$6 million–$45 million
What is Nicholas Riccio's net worth?
According to Realtor and Hamari Web, Nicholas Riccio's net worth in 2025 is allegedly between $6 million and $45 million. He has built his fortune through property renovation, management, and vacation rentals. He focuses on transforming distressed properties into valuable assets.
Is Nicholas Riccio a real estate developer?
Nicholas Riccio graduated from Plymouth State University in New Hampshire before taking a real estate class in 1990. Years later (in the 2000s), he made a breakthrough in his property management career, flipping houses in the state's Hampton Beach area.
He founded Riccio Enterprises LLC in 2005, a multimillion-dollar company specialising in property development. Riccio also owns Nautical Beach Properties, which deals in vacation homes.
Nicholas Riccio's rags-to-riches story
Nicholas "Nick" Riccio's story began in 1993 during a fateful drive with his late mother, Marilyn, to Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. While the area was known for its dilapidated and condemned buildings, Riccio saw potential where others saw despair.
Drawing on his real estate education and motivation from business books, he decided to purchase his first property on M Street through loans from friends. Over twelve years, his determination paid off as he acquired 15 buildings comprising 70 living units. He undertook extensive renovations to rejuvenate the community.
Despite his successes, Riccio has never forgotten his roots or the hardships that shaped him. Growing up in poverty, experiencing homelessness, and overcoming personal struggles have instilled in him a sense of resilience and purpose. He revealed his early struggles during a 2005 interview with Seacoastonline:
When I was 19 or 20, I would call my buddies to go over their houses to watch a game just so I could take a shower.
Ricco honours the memory of his mother, Marilyn, who passed away in 1997, through his work and commitment to improving communities.
FAQs
- What is Karoline Leavitt's husband's net worth? Her husband's alleged net worth is between $6 million and $45 million.
- What does Karoline Leavitt's husband do for a living? Riccio is a real estate developer and the owner of Riccio Enterprises LLC, which manages multiple properties, including holiday rentals.
- Who is Karoline Leavitt married to? She is married to Nicholas Riccio, a successful real estate mogul.
- When did Karoline Leavitt get married? Leavitt and Riccio married in January 2025, just days before President Donald Trump's second inauguration.
- Was Karoline Leavitt's husband married before? No publicly available information suggests Nicholas Riccio was married before his relationship with Karoline Leavitt.
- What is Karoline Leavitt's husband's age gap? There is a 32-year age gap between Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio.
- Did Karoline Leavitt have a baby? The couple welcomed their son, Nicholas "Niko" Robert Riccio, on 10 July 2024.
Nicholas Ricco's net worth highlights his prominence in the real estate industry. His wealth stems from his expertise in renovating distressed properties, managing vacation rentals, and expanding his portfolio of properties across New Hampshire and beyond.
Yen.com.gh published a similar article about Turki Alalshikhi's net worth. Alalshikhi is a Saudi Arabian billionaire, government adviser, and Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority. His leadership has transformed Saudi Arabia's entertainment and cultural landscape.
Turki Alalshikhi's prominence has sparked curiosity about his wealth. Fans are eager to learn how much the influential figure earns from his roles in government, sports, and entertainment. Read the article for more about Turki Alalshikhi's net worth.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Chris Ndetei (Lifestyle writer) Christopher Ndetei is a reporter writer who joined the Yen team in May 2021. He graduated from the Machakos Technical College in 2009 with a diploma in ICT. Chris has over three years of experience in content creation and more than ten working in the hospitality industry. He covers lifestyle/entertainment, focusing on biographies, life hacks, gaming and guides. In 2023, Christopher finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach him at chrisndetei@gmail.com