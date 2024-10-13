Ghana's 2025 AFCON Qualifier against Sudan in Libya could be a 'blessing' for Otto Addo and his charges

The Black Stars have been a pale shadow of their former selves and must dig deep to seal victory on October 15

However, Sudan are unbeaten in their last five competitive home games despite playing all of them on neutral grounds

Ghana will face Sudan in a crucial must-win encounter on Tuesday, October 15, in Libya, as the Black Stars look to reignite their 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign after a lacklustre start.

With only three games played, Ghana’s path to qualification is already filled with obstacles, having suffered a shocking home loss to Angola, followed by a disappointing draw against Niger, and a stalemate in a previous meeting with Sudan, led by former Black Stars trainer Kwesi Appiah.

Why Sudan vs Ghana in Libya is a 'blessing' to Otto Addo

Tuesday's clash offers a silver lining of hope for the Black Stars, yet it also signals the need for significant improvement, per Ghanasoccernet.

Playing away from home, even at a neutral venue in Libya, adds a unique twist to the equation.

The lack of a traditional home advantage for Sudan could provide Ghana with an opportunity to reset, as noted by Ghanaweb.

Veteran coach Prince George Koffi, a trainer with over 30 years of experience across clubs in his home country, Burkina Faso, and Niger, believes that the game in Libya could work in Ghana’s favour.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, he remarked:

“Although the stakes are high with very small margins regarding the game being played on neutral grounds [in Libya], as an experienced coach, I personally think it will be a blessing in disguise for the Black Stars.”

Coach Koffi elaborated on why this venue shift could benefit Ghana, pointing out that the absence of large crowds from both nations could reduce pressure on the players, especially the Black Stars.

Without the intensity of Sudanese fans, Otto Addo's men may find themselves with more freedom to express their tactical strategies.

The experienced gaffer emphasised what the Mohammed Kudus-led side must do to secure all three points:

“The players only need to approach the game with a great deal of resilience, adaptability, tenacity, and tactical discipline. No loss of concentration by the Black Stars on the field of play, and I believe they can stand the test of time against all odds."

Ghana’s key to victory will be their ability to maintain focus throughout the game while remaining adaptable to Sudan's challenges.

Otto Addo identifies Ghana's problems, vows to fix it

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo believes better finishing is key to securing AFCON qualification.

His team has netted just once in 270 minutes and sits third in Group F with three games left.

Despite improved performance, Addo acknowledged their struggle to convert chances.

