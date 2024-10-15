Sudan have reported Ghana to Libyan football authorities after spotting sliced onions on the training pitch

The Sudanese national team trained moments after the Black Stars had held their mandatory practice

The North Africans will host the four-time African champions at the Martyrs February Stadium on Tuesday

The Sudanese Football Association has reportedly informed Libyan authorities of a bizarre situation before their training at the Martyrs February Stadium.

Sudan took to the field minutes after Ghana had ended their mandatory training at the stadium set to host the AFCON 2025 qualifiers between the two countries.

To their surprise, the players and technical team spotted sliced onions on the pitch and immediately reported it to Libyan authorities.

In photos shared on social media, the sliced onion were spread on the pitch and in some parts of the technical bench.

The Sudan team is allegedly accusing Ghana of sprinkling the sliced onions on the pitch while also claiming the team is trying to cast a black magic spell on them before their crucial encounter.

Both teams need a win to enhance their chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.

The Black Stars have picked only two points out of nine in their opening three games of Group F, per ESPN.

Sudan game crucial for Ghana

The West African giants desperately need a win if they are to give their qualification chances any boost before the final two matches of Group F.

With two points from three games, the four-time African champions risk not qualifying for the tournament in Morocco should Sudan even get a point on Tuesday.

A win will catapult Ghana to second place as Angola inches close to securing their place in next year's tournament, having won all three matches.

Only two teams will qualify from each group for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Ghana arrive in Libya for Sudan game

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Benina, Libya, for the crucial second-leg game of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

The four-time African champions touched down in the North African country late on Sunday evening before travelling to their hotel.

Ghana will engage Sudan on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benina, Libya.

