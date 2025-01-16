Ghana's 100m record holder Benjamin Azamati has made a cash donation to victims of the fire outbreak in Kantamanto

The Kantamanto market, Ghana's biggest trade centre, caught fire in the early hours of New Year's Day

The fire destroyed several properties with traders losing hundreds of thousands of Ghana cedis

Ghanaian sprint king Benjamin Azamati has come to the aid of victims of the devastating Kantamanto fire.

The 100m and 200m sprinter donated cash to support all those affected as the rebuild of the market began.

In the early hours of New Year's Day, a huge fire outbreak occurred at the busiest and biggest market in Ghana, leading to a huge loss of properties and cash.

Over 100 shop owners were displaced by the devastating fire, and several people were injured in trying to rescue the situation.

Azamati and his team, DC Sports Connect, generously donated GHC 10,000 to support the affected market men and women.

"With a heavy heart, I acknowledge the devastating fire that has ravaged our community. I stand with every individual and family affected; you are not alone," Azamati wrote in a statement, as quoted by My Joy Online.

"As an athlete, I know the value of opportunities to chase my dreams and to achieve success. But I believe true greatness lies in using our blessings to uplift others.

"Today, I give back to those who need it most, donating this sum as a gesture of solidarity, hope and compassion. This is my birthday wish for all the mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters affected by this disaster."

The US-based Ghanaian athlete has represented the country at various events including two Olympic Games. He remains the face of athletics in Ghana.

Azamati eyes success in 2025

The former University of Ghana athlete is looking forward to a good year on track and field in 2025. Azamati has been Ghana's touch bearer at major competitions but the 100m record holder is yet to deliver an individual medal for the country.

“We looking forward to doing well next year. I’ve had a change of environment and left my coach to another coach, so I’m hoping to do very well next year. You’re also at an age where it is considered to be your prime age in athletics, and so I’m looking forward to run next year to compete for the country,” he told 3 News.

The US-based athlete is currently preparing ahead of the qualifiers for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next year.

Gyan alleges political involvement in fires

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary Ghanaian forward Asamoah Gyan has alleged that there could be a political involvement in the Kantamanto fire outbreak.

In a recent social media outburst, where he spoke on various issues, Gyan claimed the NDC or NPP could be involved based on their own interest.

Meanwhile, the former Black Stars captain, had been working with the NPP before deciding to quit months before the December 2024 election.

