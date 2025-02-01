Michael Blackson, a Ghanaian-American comedian, has opened up on his 'broken' friendship with Ben Simmons

The comedian and NBA star, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets, were friends until he made a move on Rada Darling

The Meet the Blacks actor, who spends most of his time in the United States, has built a school in Ghana

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has shared how Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons sneaked into the DM's of his girlfriend, Rada Darling.

Blackson and Simmons were friends when the NBA star played for the Philadelphia 76ers, travelling to watch the games of the then rookie.

However, their friendship broke after the NBA player tried to make a move on his girlfriend.

According to the comedian, Simmons pretended to be interested in buying a house from his partner, who is a real estate agent.

The conversation started getting flirtatious, leading to Ms Darling querying Simmons' intentions.

The Nets player then denied his friendship with the actor.

Mr Blackson in an interview with The Art of Dialogue said:

"She's a real estate agent, and he tried to use that trying to buy a house and trying to make a commission and he was using that as a way to communicate with her, which I don't mind. I want her to make money.

"But that led to him trying to be flirtatious and trying to get at her, and then she's like, 'Ain't you Mike's friend?' And he's like, 'Oh we ain't that real.' I lost respect for him. (I'll) light his a** up."

Simmons slides into Darling's DMs again

Following his first chat with Ms Darling, who then reported to her boyfriend, the former 76ers player and three-time NBA All Star, went into her DM's again.

It was then the actor and his girlfriend noticed Simmons really wanted to make a move, a situation Mr Blackson reacted to.

"I could see if he didn't know was my girl, but I introduced this to n***a my girl so I could see if he didn't know," Blackson said. "But I knew he knew because I introduced you to her. And then she reminded him, because when she saw him, she was like, 'Mike, I think he was in my DMs.'

"I'm like 'You tripping.' And then he went, did it again. And that's when I knew."

Blackson excited about Ghana's future

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Blackson applauded the leaders of Africa for a successful presidential inauguration on January 7, 2025.

The outspoken entertainer wore a luxury jacket and white trousers to the event styled with designer sunglasses. Michael Blackson expresses optimism for Ghana's future after the 2025 presidential inauguration.

Blackson commended Commonwealth leaders from across the world, including the presidents of Kenya, Gambia, Nigeria, Namibia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and Togo, who attended the inauguration to show support for Ghana's democratic path and to strengthen the ties of solidarity and collaboration.

