Angel Asiamah, the husband of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, has spoken after she was served a 15-year sentence on Thursday, July 3, 2025

In speaking to the media, he shared insights into what led to har arrest and how he felt about the sentence

Many people prayed for streignth fr Agradaa and her husband as they undergo a very trying and challenging

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Angel Asiamah, husband of the overseer of Heaven Way Champion International Ministries, Nana Agradaa, has spoken after his wife was handed a 15-year sentence.

Agradaa's husband Angel Asiamah, speaks after her sentence. ImageCredit: @originalafraa

Source: Instagram

Agradaa's husband speaks after her sentence

After stepping out of the courtroom, Angel Asiamah walked to the pickup truck that was transporting his wife, Nana Agradaa, to prison.

After, he walked to his car, which was parked a few meters from the court's entrance. While walking to his car, the media and several bloggers followed him to get his take on what had happened in court that day.

Dressed in an all-white two-piece suit, Mr Asiamah called out church members who attended the all-night service on October 5, 2022, who claimed that his wife had stolen money from them. He asked the media whether they give offerings when they go to church services. To which they responded in the affirmative.

"Every church that one goes to, the church members pay money. Am I lying?" he said.

Angel Asiamah testified that it was tough, but spiritually, he believed that things were not difficult; however, they would be praying for Agradaa. He stated that he would be praying to God for everything to go on smoothly.

He further stated that he was not bothered by the long sentence because he believed that a bigger blessing was awaiting his wife at the end of her sentence. Agradaa's husband stated that the church service would continue.

"It is not news," Angel Asiamah said about Agradaa's sentence.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh