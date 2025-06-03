Man United Hold ‘Secret’ Talks to Sign Mohammed Kudus in Surprise Swap Deal

Manchester United could look to land West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus in the coming months, according to reports - with the Red Devils reportedly being willing to use one of their own assets in a player-swap deal to bring the ex-Ajax star up north.

United are in dire need of attacking recruits, with only four teams scoring less than them in last season's Premier League campaign. Club chiefs will be keen to resolve their poor season, which saw them fail to secure European football for the first time in over a decade - and Kudus has been earmarked as a potential target to come into their side.

The report by United in Focus states that the Red Devils have held secret talks with West Ham over a potential swap deal between two players, including Kudus - with Jadon Sancho being the other star involved in the conversation.

Reports earlier on Tuesday stated that Chelsea had exercised their option to send the England star back to Old Trafford at a cost of a £5million fine, having failed to agree on contract terms with the former Borussia Dortmund star - and now it will be United's task to move him on again this summer.

With that in mind, he could be used as a makeweight in a deal to bring the Ghanaian to the north. Kudus is reportedly 'ready' to make the move to join Ruben Amorim's side, but a deal is currently on hold despite the 'world-class' creator being expected to depart the London Stadium over the summer months.

With United now having to explore alternative options over Sancho's future, their fondness of Kudus could potentially see Sancho move back to the capital, where he scored five goals and registered 10 assists for the Blues in 41 games - albeit almost half of those came in Conference League games.

Sancho is thought to be open to a switch to West Ham, and with Kudus eager to move to Old Trafford, there were initial signs that a deal could be thrashed out between the two. However, the Hammers' chiefs were unsure about how Sancho would fit into their side, and talks have now broken down - where he will return to his long-term employers.

West Ham are willing to part with Kudus, and he is the 'big sale' needed to give them funds to spend elsewhere - though United have already signed Matheus Cunha, and look to be closing in on a move for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, and so Kudus is not a top priority.

Source: YEN.com.gh