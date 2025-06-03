Former Manchester United star Danny Welbeck is heading back to England after a brief stay in Ghana

The 34-year-old spent a couple of days in the motherland, recharging his batteries after an eventful 2024/25 season

He is expected to link up with his Brighton and Hove Albion teammates ahead of the new campaign

Danny Welbeck has wrapped up his stay in Ghana, with footage emerging of the striker at Kotoka International Airport, preparing to return to England.

The Brighton forward, known to spend his off-season in the West African nation occasionally, was seen just days ago enjoying some downtime in the country.

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck spends post 2024/25 season holiday in Ghana.

Source: Getty Images

Danny Welbeck bids Ghana goodbye after a memorable visit

In a video shared by popular sports content creator Officialmeatpie18, the 34-year-old appeared relaxed and stylish, dressed in a laid-back outfit topped with a cap.

He was captured chatting warmly with the vlogger, a moment that highlighted his approachable and easygoing personality.

During his visit, Welbeck soaked in the vibrant nightlife of Accra and took time to travel beyond the capital.

He made a stop in Nkawie, a quiet town nestled in the Ashanti Region. There, he mingled freely with locals.

He left a lasting impression on many, especially a group of young footballers from Tumtuo Youngsters, an amateur team based in the town.

For the budding players, it was a moment they’ll cherish forever.

Danny Welbeck to link up with Brighton ahead of pre-season

With his short but eventful holiday over, the former Manchester United star is now expected to reunite with his Brighton teammates as preparations for pre-season get underway.

Last year, the Seagulls toured Japan, picking up convincing wins over Kashima Antlers (5-1) and Tokyo Verdy (4-2) as part of a promotional campaign built around winger Kaoru Mitoma.

Danny Welbeck during a Premier League game between Brighton and West Ham United.

Source: Getty Images

Plans for this year’s pre-season haven’t been officially announced yet, but early reports suggest the Seagulls might consider a trip to the United States.

According to We Are Brighton, the club could look to tap into the strong Latin American fan base by arranging friendlies against South American opposition in the States.

What’s confirmed, however, is that Brighton will face Southampton at St Mary’s on August 2, 2025.

Seven days later, Fabian Hurzeler's men host Bundesliga side Wolfsburg at the Amex as part of their build-up to the 2025/26 campaign.

Welbeck eyeing a better 2025/26 season

For Welbeck, the hope is that this spiritual recharge in the land of his roots translates into another fruitful season.

The veteran forward was in fine form last term, registering 10 goals and four assists in 30 league outings, per Transfermarkt.

It was his best Premier League tally since breaking through at Old Trafford nearly two decades ago.

Danny Welbeck builds school in Ghana

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Danny Welbeck’s contribution to education in Ghana through the building of a pre-school in Nkawie.

The project was made possible with the backing of his mother, Elizabeth Welbeck, and St Andrew’s Church in Droylsden, Manchester.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal forward continues to make an impact off the pitch through such philanthropic efforts.

