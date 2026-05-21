Devastating mudslide from Adaklu mountain buries 5 houses, destroys 9 cars

A mudslide in Adaklu-Helekpe buried five houses and nine vehicles after heavy rainfall

Two trapped individuals were rescued; no casualties reported but livestock losses occurred

Residents advised to evacuate as geological assessment takes place amid community anxiety

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A mudslide from the 600-metre Adaklu Mountain buried at least five houses and nine vehicles at the foot of the mountain at Adaklu-Helekpe in the Volta Region on May 20, 2026.

There were no human casualties, though two people who were initially trapped in the debris needed rescuing.

Affected residents have been ordered to leave the area after the Adaklu mudslide. Credit: Graphic Online

Source: Facebook

Graphic Online reported that this happened after a downpour.

About 50 goats and other livestock perished in the incident, which has thrown the community into a state of fear and anxiety.

The displaced are now perched with relatives and sympathisers.

The fire service ordered people living close to the scene to evacuate immediately and keep off the scene for at least one week.

It said it needed to bring geological engineers to assess the situation.

Residents of the community were also advised against going to the farm in the interim.

Adaklu Mountain Mudslide Buries 5 Houses, Destroys 9 Cars After Downpour

Source: Facebook

Heavy rains lead to building collapse

In the past, downpours have also led to building collapses. Notably, on June 25, 2025, Cape Coast was rocked by some building collapses after some heavy rainfall.

Notably, the family house of a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Allotey Jacobs, collapsed.

The collapse claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman.

Ghana is in the midst of its major rainy season, with the Ghana Meteorological Agency consistently forecasting thunderstorms.

Recent flooding after rainfall in Ghana

Rain on May 18 led to some flooding in parts of Accra, with social media users sharing videos to highlight the situation.

Videos on X showed some cars submerged amid the heavy rains, which have intensified in recent weeks.

The impacts were particularly severe at the popular Taifa Junction stretch along the Accra–Pokuase road.

Some drivers were forced to abandon their stalled vehicles in the middle of roads.

Pedestrians were left with no choice but to wade through dangerous currents or seek shelter on higher ground.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency provides daily updates on the weather to expect on a given day. Image credit: Matt Cardy

Source: Getty Images

Heavy rains lead to building collapse

In the past, downpours have also led to building collapses.

Weather disrupts flights in Accra

YEN.com.gh also reported that thunderstorms over Accra disrupted flight operations, forcing several aircraft into extended holding patterns due to poor visibility on May 17.

International and domestic flights, including Kenya Airways, South African Airways, and Africa World Airlines, experienced significant delays due to the current severe weather.

Source: YEN.com.gh