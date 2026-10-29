Accra Hearts of Oak announced the passing of former player Tanko Ayuba in a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 28, 2026

The club shared a heartfelt message of condolence, expressing solidarity with Ayuba's family during their time of grief

Ayuba is believed to have passed away on Monday, October 26, 2026, though details surrounding his death remain unclear

Tanko Ayuba, a former player of Ghanaian football club Accra Hearts of Oak, has died, with the club publicly mourning his passing on social media.

Former Hearts of Oak player Tanko Ayuba dies, as club pays tribute. Image credit: Accra Hearts of Oak, UGC

Source: Facebook

Hearts of Oak shared a tribute on Facebook on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, offering condolences to Ayuba's family and friends following news of his reported passing.

The club is believed to have died on Monday, October 26, 2026, though specific circumstances surrounding his death have not been disclosed.

Hearts of Oak's tribute to Tanko Ayuba

In its message, the club acknowledged Ayuba as a former member of its ranks and expressed sympathy for those closest to him.

"Accra Hearts of Oak extends its deepest condolences to the family of Ayuba, a former player of our beloved club, during this difficult time," the statement read.

The club further noted its solidarity with the bereaved, adding,

"We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family and loved ones as they mourn this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and we pray that God grants them strength, comfort and peace in this moment of grief."

The tribute concluded with a wish for his peaceful repose:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Hearts of Oak, commonly referred to as the Phobians, remain one of Ghana's most storied football clubs, with a history built on domestic and continental campaigns.

Former players such as Ayuba form part of that legacy, having contributed to the club at different points in its journey.

The specific period of Ayuba's tenure at the club and details of his career were not included in the tribute released by Hearts of Oak.

Ghanaians react to Tanko Ayuba's passing

News of Ayuba's death drew an outpouring of emotion from those who knew him personally, with several comments surfacing on the club's Facebook post.

@Fawaz Mohammed wrote:

"Continue to rest well, my beloved uncle. You fought really hard, but know we will forever miss you."

@Ayew Pato shared:

"Rest well, my hero, my legend and my lovely Dad 🙏🙏🙏 Allah knows best 🙏🙏🙏 😭😭😭"

@Abdul Rashid commented:

"May this soul rest in perfect peace."

@Abdul Hakim Daud Tipcena wrote:

"May Allah Grant Him Jannat Free Of Charge. AMIIN."

@Naa Adukwei Allotey Hector added:

"Awwwww Ayuba 😢May his soul find rest in the Lord."

Veteran journalist Mathew Maxwell Amgbaduba dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Ghanaian journalist and radio presenter Mathew Maxwell Amgbaduba, known as MMA, whose family confirmed he died after a brief illness on October 21, 2026.

A respected media figure and Gist Media Board member, Amgbaduba leaves behind family, colleagues and listeners awaiting details of his funeral arrangements.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh