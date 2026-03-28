The Ghana Football Association and Hearts of Oak have moved swiftly to set the record straight on the 'spurious' allegations circulating about Benjamin Asare

The claims are believed to have emerged in the wake of the robbery incident that rocked the Black Stars camp in Vienna ahead of the clash with Austria

Meanwhile, Asare - who did not feature in Ghana’s heavy defeat - is expected to return between the posts for Monday’s friendly against Germany

The Ghana Football Association and Hearts of Oak have moved quickly to shut down false claims involving goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, following reports of a robbery incident in the Black Stars camp in Vienna.

The GFA and Hearts of Oak have set the record straight on malicious allegations levelled against Benjamin Asare in the Vienna robbery case. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Speculation quickly spread online after the incident, which reportedly saw two players lose valuables – including a Rolex watch worth $20,000 – while a member of the technical team is said to have lost more than $2,000.

However, some posts maliciously attempted to link Asare to the situation.

Both the FA and his club, Hearts of Oak, have firmly dismissed the allegations, describing them as baseless and damaging.

The capital-based club, in an official statement, made their position clear while throwing their full support behind their player.

"We wish to categorically state that these reports are entirely false, misleading, and defamatory. The Club has engaged directly with the Ghana Football Association, and both parties confirm that there is absolutely no truth to these claims," part of the statement read.

The club also confirmed that it has taken steps to address the misinformation, reporting those responsible to the relevant authorities, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

"Consequently, we have formally reported the perpetrators behind this act, including the alleged content creator, to the appropriate law enforcement and regulatory authorities for thorough investigation and the necessary action."

Below is Hearts of Oak's post on X:

The GFA echoed that stance, with General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo confirming that the matter is now in the hands of the police.

"The Ghana Police Service is active. Within minutes of seeing the heartless, hurtful and malicious fake post, we engaged the Ghana Police Service. GFA and the club are on the same page. This police pursuit is without prejudice to any legal action Mr. Benjamin Asare may also take," he wrote on X.

Benjamin Asare is set to start in Ghana's friendly against Germany in Stuttgart on March 30, 2026. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Asare eyes role vs Germany amid allegations

With the off-field noise addressed, attention returns to football matters as Ghana prepare to face Germany in their next friendly match.

Asare, who did not feature in the 5-1 defeat to Austria, is expected to be in contention for a starting spot as Otto Addo considers changes to his lineup.

Watch highlights of Ghana's defeat against Austria on YouTube:

The goalkeeper position remains under scrutiny following that heavy loss, and this presents an opportunity for Asare to stake his claim.

He is not alone in pushing for a place in the starting XI. Players such as Marvin Senaya, Patrick Pfeiffer and Kamaldeen Sulemana are also in line for opportunities as the technical team looks to freshen up the squad.

For Ghana, the clash against Germany now carries added importance, not just for results but also for restoring focus and stability after a turbulent few days.

Ben Asare impresses with juggling skills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare impressed during Ghana's training session in Austria with his juggling and ball control skills.

He was captured on video performing a remarkable sequence, keeping the ball up with ease using his head.

Source: YEN.com.gh