Former Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah has spoken candidly about the prospect of returning home to feature in the Ghana Premier League

The 33-year-old, who has been without a club since 2024, says he is open to joining either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko but only under one strict condition

A CAF-accredited journalist has urged him to consider a move to the Porcupine Warriors, who seem to be deficient in midfield

Over a career spanning more than a decade, Acquah has turned out for 11 clubs in Italy, Germany, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Nepal

Afriyie Acquah has expressed a clear willingness to return to the local scene, revealing that he is open to joining either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko if the right offer arrives.

The experienced midfielder has been without a club since leaving Chitwan FC in Nepal in February 2024, and he believes the moment is right to consider a new chapter in the league where he first took shape as a young player at Bechem United.

Afriyie Acquah Open to Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko Transfer in Ghana Comeback. Photo by ullstein bild.

Source: Getty Images

Afriyie Acquah open to Hearts, Kotoko move

Acquah explained that he is ready to embrace a fresh challenge, but any move must make sense for both sides.

“Football is my profession and I have to think about my future. I do not see myself as bigger than any of the two teams,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Aluta FM, stressing that he is open but also mindful of the responsibilities that come with such a decision.

While the door is open, Acquah made it clear that his next destination will depend on the seriousness of the proposal. He noted that insurance would be a major part of the conversation.

His concern is rooted in the reality of injuries, something he has experienced during a long career across Europe and Asia.

Afriyie Acquah Open to Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko Transfer in Ghana Comeback. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

He admitted that a move without proper protection would not be financially wise.

Acquah also reflected on the difference between what he used to earn abroad and what clubs in Ghana can offer.

He revealed that no local side can match his previous contracts, yet he is mindful of the economic climate and has no intention of putting unnecessary pressure on any club.

He added that he would never be “cruel” by quoting a figure that could strain resources.

Below is the video of Acquah's interview:

With the January transfer window approaching, Hearts and Kotoko are expected to strengthen their squads. Acquah has therefore emerged as a name worth watching.

Acquah urged to choose Kotoko

Reacting to Afriyie Acquah’s apparent come-and-get-me appeal, sports journalist Fitman Jaara, who works with Daily Guide Network and Focus FM, told YEN.com.gh:

"In my opinion, Acquah should choose Asante Kotoko. The Porcupine Warriors have struggled in midfield whenever Hubert Gyawu is unavailable, forcing coach Abdul Karim Zito to use captain Ndongani Samba Gilbani as a temporary defensive midfielder. Acquah’s arrival could solve that issue.

"He wouldn’t be the first Black Stars player to wind down his career in the Ghana Premier League if the deal goes through.

"Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan have all done it, and Acquah would be a perfect addition who could, in many ways, bring extra star quality to the league."

Afriyie Acquah reflects on Black Stars career

Beyond club matters, the former TSG Hoffenheim player recalled his proudest period with the national team.

He pointed to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations as the moment he felt most valuable.

According to him, that tournament showcased his true impact as the Black Stars came painfully close to lifting the trophy, losing to Ivory Coast on penalties after taking a 2 to 0 lead in the shootout.

Between 2012 and 2021, Acquah made 42 appearances for the senior men's national team, as cited by Transfermarkt.

Andre Ayew urged to join Hearts of Oak

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Andre Ayew has been encouraged to consider a move to Accra Hearts of Oak.

The former Olympique Marseille forward was advised to take that step if he hopes to regain his spot in the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh