The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled a power interruption across several Ashanti Region communities on Thursday, October 29, 2026

ECG said the outage, running from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, is tied to planned maintenance work aimed at improving service delivery

Dozens of communities across the Ashanti Region fall within the affected zones, including Barekese Headworks and Offinso

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has notified residents and businesses in several parts of the Ashanti Region to expect a power interruption on Thursday, October 29, 2026, as the company carries out scheduled maintenance on its network.

The outage will run for eight hours, starting at 9:00 am and lasting until 5:00 pm, after which ECG says normal electricity supply will resume once the maintenance work is complete.

ECG announces an 8-hour power outage in parts of the Ashanti Region on October 29, 2026. Photo credit: ECG.

Source: Getty Images

Ashanti communities affected by the outage

The distributor listed a wide range of communities that will be without power during this window. In the first cluster, residents of Kronom Cement, Boussie, Asuofua, Heman, and Amoaman will be affected.

A second group covers Adankwame, Adugyama, Nketiah, Kokote, Abira, and Namong.

The maintenance will also impact critical infrastructure, including the Barekese Headworks and the Agyease Booster Station, raising concerns about water supply operations that depend on electricity in those areas.

Further south, communities such as Offinso, KCG, Ahenkro, Kodie, Apagya, and Aduamoah are also included in the affected zones.

The towns of Denase, Akom, Mowire, Amoako, Kwamang, Nkwantakese, Boamang, and Tetrem round out the list of areas facing the interruption.

ECG urges patience ahead of maintenance work

ECG acknowledged that the exercise would cause disruption and extended its regrets to customers in the affected communities.

The company framed the outage as a necessary step towards better and more reliable service going forward.

Residents and business owners in these areas are advised to make alternative arrangements ahead of the 9:00 am start time, particularly those who rely on electricity for commercial operations, water pumping, or medical equipment.

Read the ECG;s public notice on Facebook below:

ECG explains cause of dumsor in Ashanti Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana, Ashanti West Region, had confirmed a power outage affecting several communities on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

The ECG had traced the disruption to a fault on its Guinness 1 feeder, which supplied power to the affected areas.

Engineers were deployed to fix the fault, and the company apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused.

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Source: YEN.com.gh