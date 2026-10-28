Mounir Nasraoui, father of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, shared a puzzling message on Instagram asking for help

The post featured a photo with Barcelona president Joan Laporta but gave no explanation for the appeal

Nasraoui's message came days after his son finished third in the 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings

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Lamine Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, has left supporters and football fans puzzled after publishing a cryptic appeal on Instagram just days after his son placed third in the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Lamine Yamal’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, shares a cryptic message on Instagram 48 hours after the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal's dad posts cryptic message

The post, which included a photograph of Nasraoui alongside Barcelona club president Joan Laporta, contained an urgent but unexplained request directed at the Barça community.

"Good morning to the entire Barça family. I need help as a person and as a human being," he wrote, without elaborating on what prompted the message or the nature of the assistance he was seeking.

Below is Nasraoui's post on Instagram:

What makes his message particularly striking is the absence of any context. He offered no clue as to whether the appeal relates to his son's career, the Ballon d'Or outcome, or something entirely unrelated to football.

This has since left fans sharing varied opinions. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from the photo-sharing app:

@rahul.ac83 quipped:

"What do you need? More money from your son?"

@igniror advised:

"What you have to do is work and not depend on your child. Be smart."

@sr.vives showed concern:

"What's going on? Why do you ask for help?"

@roicandado shared a similar sentiment:

"What help do you need, Mounir? You are the best. 🔥🙏"

Nonetheless, Nasraoui, who recently shared a room dedicated to the Barcelona superstar, frequently appears in public and on social media as a vocal supporter of his son's rise through the game.

His visibility has grown in step with Yamal's profile, making any public statement from him a subject of immediate scrutiny among Barcelona fans.

Until Nasraoui steps forward with a clearer explanation, the reason behind his appeal remains a mystery.

Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or result

The timing of the post has drawn considerable attention.

The 19-year-old winger recently finished third in the Ballon d'Or rankings, just behind Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé.

Since graduating from the club's academy to become a senior team regular, Yamal has established himself as one of the most talked-about young players in world football through his performances for Barcelona.

Yamal reacts after Ballon d'Or miss

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Lamine Yamal posted a message on Instagram after finishing third behind Harry Kane in the 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings.

The Barcelona youngster appeared determined to bounce back and pursue the prestigious individual honour in future editions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh