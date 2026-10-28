The Electricity Company of Ghana announced an emergency maintenance exercise affecting parts of the Central Region on Thursday, October 29, 2026

ECG scheduled the outage to run from 9:00am to 4:00pm, covering Elmina Clinic, Bronyibima, Sanka and several other communities

The power utility said the works are aimed at improving service delivery and apologised for any inconvenience caused

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a seven-hour power outage affecting several communities in the Central Region, scheduled for Thursday, 29th October 2026.

The announcement came on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, with ECG confirming that emergency maintenance works would be carried out between 9:00am and 4:00pm the following day.

ECG to undertake a 7-hour emergency maintenance in parts of the Central Region on October 29, 2026. Photo credit: ECG

Source: UGC

Elmina communities facing the outage

Residents and businesses in Elmina Clinic, Bronyibima, Sanka, Attabadze, Adu Agyei, Elmina Shell, CP, African Pot, Eturi, Duakro, Abakam, Amamuma, Apeawusika, and their surrounding areas are expected to be without electricity during the exercise.

The utility company stated that the maintenance is being undertaken to improve the quality and reliability of service delivery to customers in the region.

ECG extended an apology to affected customers and urged them to factor the disruption into their plans for the day.

Residents in the affected communities are advised to store water, charge essential devices, and make alternative arrangements for any activities that depend on a steady power supply ahead of the outage.

Read the ECG's public notice issued on Facebook below:

ECG announces 7-hour dumsor in Eastern Region

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced planned maintenance works affecting parts of the Eastern Region on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

ECG had scheduled the outage to run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, with specific communities set to lose power during that period.

The power utility apologised in advance for the disruption the maintenance works would cause to affected residents.

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Source: YEN.com.gh