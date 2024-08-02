The International Olympic Committee has addressed the furor which arose after Imane Khelif's bout with Angela Carini at Paris 2024

Khelif's 46-second long victory over Carini has since sparked controversy owing to the saga surrounding the Algerian's gender

The 25-year-old, who has higher levels of testosterone, has been criticised by JK Rowling, Elon Musk and a former British prime minister

The drama and controversy surrounding the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris shows no signs of abating.

Following the contentious scenes at the historic Opening Ceremony, which sparked outrage among the Christian community worldwide, more drama unfolded in the Women’s 66kg boxing event on Thursday, August 1.

Imane Khelif from Algeria was adjudged the winner of her 66kg category boxing bout against Italy's Angela Carini on Thursday, August 1. Photo Anadolu.

Imane Khelif defeats Angela Carini in 46 seconds

According to Sky Sports, Italian boxer Angela Carini faced off against Algeria's Imane Khelif in the women's Round of 16 bout.

The fight, which ended in the blink of an eye, naturally made headlines for its swift conclusion, but it took on a different angle due to the ongoing saga surrounding Khelif's gender.

Carini, who threw in the towel amid a flood of tears, claimed Khelif's punch was the hardest she had ever taken. Her decision to forfeit highlighted the brewing controversy.

Khelif's gender saga

Last year, Khelif was disqualified just hours before her gold-medal bout at the women’s World Championships in New Delhi for failing to meet the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) eligibility criteria.

Per the Republic, high-profile figures like J.K. Rowling and former British Prime Minister Liz Truss have vocally criticised the decision to allow Imane to compete in women’s boxing, with some referring to her as 'biological male'.

International Olympic Committee addresses Imane Khelif saga

In response to the uproar, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit issued a joint statement, quoted by Spanish publication Marca:

"Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination."

They emphasised that all athletes at the Games, including Khelif, met the competition's strict eligibility and medical regulations.

While the statement did not name the Algerian directly, it addressed the swirling misinformation surrounding her gender.

The organization also expressed dismay over the abuse targeted at Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, who faced similar scrutiny.

Angela Carini speaks after controversial loss to Imane Khelif

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Angela Carini broke her silence after her loss to Imane Khelif at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Carini, visibly emotional after quitting just 46 seconds into the bout, explained that she stopped the fight due to the sheer force of Khelif's punch.

The Italian boxer admitted she had never been hit that hard before.

