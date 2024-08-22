Cristiano Ronaldo is turning heads with his subscriber count hours after creating his YouTube channel

It appears Ronaldo's move is not out of the blue, as top athletes have resorted to content creation

In light of this, YEN.com.gh takes a look at 5 footballers who had previously dabbled into the digital world

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cristiano Ronaldo has expanded his business ventures into content creation with his new YouTube channel, launched on August 21.

The Portuguese superstar quickly broke subscriber records, earning a Gold plaque for surpassing 1 million subscribers in record time, with numbers continuing to rise rapidly.

Benzema and Aguero are among some of the top football stars who have ventured into content creation as Ronaldo makes his YouTube debut. Photos by NurPhoto, Justin Setterfield and Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

According to Marca, his channel offers fans an exclusive glimpse into his life, both on and off the field, including moments with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

The 5 footballers who have turned to content creation

Ronaldo’s foray into YouTube mirrors a trend among high-profile footballers who use digital platforms to share personal content with their fans.

5. Christian Vieiri

Though Bobo Vieri retired from football years ago, his Twitch channel, BoboTV, remains one of Italy's most popular.

The channel, co-hosted by Antonio Cassano, Daniele Adani, and Nicola Ventola, discusses football weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

It often sparks debates that extend beyond the platform. BoboTV has garnered nearly 466,000 followers.

4. Ben Foster

The 39-year-old Watford goalkeeper is making significant strides as a YouTube content creator.

His channel, "Ben Foster—The Cycling GK," boasts 1.47 million subscribers and blends his passions for football, cycling, and food.

Foster posts almost daily, offering immersive content filmed with his GoPro, showcasing both everyday rides and cycling feats.

He also provides a first-person view of his football activities, including matches and training sessions.

3. Jesse Lingard

The former Manchester United forward boasts a YouTube channel with 432,000 subscribers, where he shares content from his personal life and gaming sessions.

A big fan of FIFA and Call of Duty, Lingard often showcases his skills with a joystick in hand.

Among his most popular videos are those featuring his extensive football jersey collection.

The first episode of this series, in which he reveals his first Man United kit and the jersey from his England debut, has garnered an impressive 1.2 million views.

2. Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero had to retire early from football due to heart problems, but he’s now channelling his energy into live Twitch broadcasts.

With 4.8 million followers, the former Manchester City striker entertains fans by playing PlayStation.

He also provides live commentary on some of Europe’s biggest football matches, a type of content that his community especially loves.

1. Karim Benzema

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, also known as "Karim the Dream," has successfully ventured into YouTube, where his channel now has almost 600,000 subscribers.

He regularly shares videos showcasing his daily life, including home tours, gym sessions, and fan Q&As.

His first video, "One Day KB9," has 1.9 million views, but it's episode 14, featuring his custom-built car collection, that stands out with 3 million views.

What’s Cristiano Ronaldo's projected YouTube earnings?

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh delved into the potential revenue from Cristiano Ronaldo's new YouTube channel.

YouTubers generally earn between $2 and $12 per 1,000 views, which breaks down to roughly $0.002 to $0.012 per view.

Advertisers pay a fixed rate to YouTube for every 1,000 ad views, with YouTube retaining 45% of the revenue and passing the remaining 55% on to the content creators.

Source: YEN.com.gh