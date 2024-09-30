PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is well-acquainted with luxury, but his latest purchase takes his lavish lifestyle to unprecedented levels.

Known for his love of extravagant timepieces, the five-division champion has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first person globally to own the complete Avi & Co. Hue collection, which includes four exquisite, gemstone-encrusted watches valued at $1 million.

Each timepiece exemplifies his taste for the finer aspects of life, and he eagerly showcased them on social media.

In an Instagram post, Mayweather shared that merely having one watch from the collection wasn’t sufficient for the world’s wealthiest boxer, thanks to the exceptional craftsmanship that went into creating each piece.

“So I bought all four from the exclusive ‘Hue Collection,’” he shared.

He also posted a video discussing his new treasures, which include the Hue Ice Pink, Hue Ice Blue, Hue Ice Red, and Hue Ice Green.

In the video, he mentioned:

“When I travel, I like to take seven watches—seven Avi and Co. watches. In the past, I’ve talked about having 30 or 40 watches, but now it’s all about the Hue collection and these three watches.”

However, the Hue Collection is just a fraction of Mayweather’s extravagant watch wardrobe.

Back in June 2018, he made headlines for splurging a jaw-dropping $18 million on the ‘Billionaire Watch,’ purchased from Tadashi Fukushima, whom he called “the best jeweller in the world.”

Crafted by celebrity jeweller Jacob & Co., this masterpiece boasts 260 carats of emerald-cut diamonds, with individual stones weighing up to 3 carats.

Of course, the Hue Collection isn’t the only high-priced piece in Mayweather’s collection, as he frequently flaunts his impressive array of luxury watches on Instagram.

Mayweather buys second luxury jet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Floyd "Money" Mayweather announced the purchase of a second private jet on Instagram.

His first jet, famously named "Air Mayweather," reportedly cost $50 million and is decked out with luxurious features, reflecting his $703 million net worth.

Mayweather's newest acquisition, a top-tier Gulfstream jet, features the TMT logo and his name on the side.

