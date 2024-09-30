The 2024-25 season is still in its early stages, but some of Europe's clinical finishers have already hit the ground running

While Kylian Mbappe misses out on the top 10 scorers across the continent's big five leagues, Erling Haaland sits at the apex

We rank the best finishers in Europe as the race for this season's Golden Shoe intensifies after less than ten games played

In a new chapter of European football, we find ourselves adjusting to a landscape where Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo no longer dominate the goalscoring headlines.

As the season unfolds, fresh faces and familiar legends have taken up the mantle, vying for supremacy in front of goal.

Haaland sits at the summit of the top 10 goal scorers in Europe, with Palmer and Lewandowski in fifth and second spots, respectively. Photos by Robin Jones, James Gill - Danehouse and David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Last year, Harry Kane clinched his first European Golden Shoe, but retaining it for the 2024-25 campaign will be no easy feat as competition heats up across Europe’s elite leagues.

The top 10 goalscorers in Europe

Here’s a rundown of the top ten goal scorers so far from Europe’s big five leagues—Ligue 1, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and the Premier League—based on statistics compiled by YEN.com.gh via Planet Football.

10. Bryan Mbeumo (5 goals)

With Ivan Toney leaving Brentford for Saudi Arabia, Mbeumo has quickly become the team's main attacking threat.

Averaging a goal every 108 minutes in the Premier League, the Cameroonian forward is well on his way to having a breakout season, per Transfermarkt.

9. Mason Greenwood (5 goals)

Following his move to Olympique Marseille, Greenwood found the net in each of his first three Ligue 1 appearances.

Though his form has cooled in recent weeks, the former Man United prodigy is expected to rediscover his scoring touch soon.

8. Luis Diaz (5 goals)

The Colombian winger has been Liverpool’s standout performer this season, showcasing his lethal finishing ability.

His double against Manchester United highlighted his sharpness and clinical touch in front of goal.

7. Harry Kane (5 goals)

Kane breezed to the Bundesliga Golden Boot last season and is already on track to replicate that success.

With five goals in five matches for Bayern Munich, Kane continues to defy expectations by outperforming his expected goals (xG) by 2.1.

6. Jonathan David (5 goals)

David’s goalscoring exploits for Lille have been nothing short of remarkable since his arrival in 2020.

The Canadian international has scored 91 times in 194 appearances for the club and is showing no signs of slowing down.

If he maintains his current rate, Jonathan could finish the campaign with around 40 goals.

5. Cole Palmer (6 goals)

After a slow start with only two goals in five league appearances, Palmer silenced his critics by scoring four times against Wolves in just 45 minutes.

His dazzling performance ended any doubts about his potential to become a consistent goalscorer.

4. Ayoze Perez (6 goals)

Perez has had an electric start at Villarreal, netting six goals in seven appearances, per Caught Offside.

The former Newcastle United man is already closing in on last season’s tally, displaying a newfound sharpness in front of goal.

3. Bradley Barcola (6 goals)

While some questioned whether Paris Saint-Germain could cope without a superstar like Kylian Mbappe, Barcola has stepped up as the main man for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

The young forward has been instrumental in keeping PSG's attack potent despite Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid.

2. Robert Lewandowski (7 goals)

Lewandowski, a perennial goal machine, continues to shine under Hansi Flick's guidance at Barcelona.

After producing his best numbers during Bayern Munich's treble-winning season, the Polish striker is replicating that form in La Liga, leading the line with his usual efficiency.

1. Erling Haaland (10 goals)

Haaland’s hunger for records knows no bounds.

After securing his first European Golden Shoe in his debut season at Manchester City, the Norwegian powerhouse is on course for another stellar campaign.

He’s scored in every Premier League match this season except for one, bringing his total to 10 goals.

With his remarkable goal-per-game ratio and penchant for hat-tricks, Haaland is already on par with the Premier League greats, tying Harry Kane and Thierry Henry for the most hat-tricks in the competition.

Haaland equals Ronaldo's 100-goal mark

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Erling Haaland made history with his goal against Arsenal.

Scoring in the ninth minute of the match, Haaland took his 2024/25 season tally to an impressive 10 goals in just five games.

In doing so, the 24-year-old equalled one of Cristiano Ronaldo's long-standing European records.

Source: YEN.com.gh