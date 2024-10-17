A newly released list of the top 10 highest-paid sports stars of all time features some of the biggest names in athletics.

While the stars on the list might not be too surprising, their career earnings are nothing short of jaw-dropping.

The staggering sums reflect how modern sports, with its lucrative sponsorships and global broadcasting reach, have created immense financial opportunities for top athletes—despite criticism from those who argue they’re overpaid.

Big names like Michael Jordan, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Floyd Mayweather have all earned eye-watering sums during their careers, but what truly stands out is the immense gap between the top earner and the rest.

Sportico's official list of the 50 highest-paid athletes of all time, released in March, includes a diverse range of sports, with current stars joining legendary figures who still rival today’s top earners.

The top 10 includes three footballers, three golfers, two NBA icons, a tennis legend, and boxing giant Mayweather, with each of the top 16 athletes amassing over $1 billion in inflation-adjusted earnings.

Michael Jordan leads the list, generating an astounding £3.75 billion since his professional debut in 1984, largely thanks to his iconic Air Jordan line with Nike.

Following closely is Tiger Woods, whose golf dominance and endorsement deals, including his own sportswear brand, have brought him £2.66 billion.

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo ranks third with $1.92 billion, former golf legend Arnold Palmer comes in fourth at $1.76 billion, and LeBron James takes fifth with $1.7 billion.

Although comparisons between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi often spark debate, Messi trails Ronaldo financially, with total earnings of $1.67 billion.

Rounding out the top 10, Floyd Mayweather earned $1.48 billion by the time he retired in 2017.

The top 10 highest-paid sports stars in history are as follows:

Michael Jordan - $3.75bn

Tiger Woods - $2.66bn

Cristiano Ronaldo - $1.92bn

Arnold Palmer - $1.76bn

LeBron James - $1.7bn

Jack Nicklaus - $1.67bn

Lionel Messi - $1.67bn

David Beckham - $1.5bn

Roger Federer - $1.49bn

Floyd Mayweather - $1.48bn

