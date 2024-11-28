Abu Trica, in a video, gave his baby mama Abena a treat as he lavished her with money and expensive gifts

In a video compilation shared by the lady, she received a customised silver chain with her name on it as well as bundles of dollars

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were happy for the millionaire's woman and wished to be in her position

Abu Trica has shown his love for his baby mama, Abena, by gifting her expensive presents and cash in a video shared on social media. In the video, Abena receives a customised silver chain with her name on it, along with bundles of dollars.

The video, posted by Abena, quickly went viral, with many Ghanaians expressing their happiness for her. The gifts, which also included a large sum of money, have left many people wishing they were in her position. Fans took to the comments to admire the gesture, some even stating they would love to be treated the same way.

Abu Trica's baby mama, who usually keeps a low profile, has now become the centre of attention after the video surfaced.

Abu Trica's baby mama leaves many envious

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jillassamoah said:

"Hmm when will my boyfriend do all this for me?"

AFYA ADEPA TUTUWAAH said:

"🥰 I will see you in the G wagon soon my original queen."

Joana wrote:

"Will keep being happy for others until it’s my turn."

abbyluv019 said:

"I’m Abena bring n let’s share together."

Jibril flaunts wife and daughter

Another wealthy man is going viral because of his beautiful wife and adorable daughter. The man who goes by the name Jibril bonded with his family.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jibril and his beautiful wife, Ikram Ahmed, and their adorable little daughter were at his birthday party.

The party was blended with the launch of the real estate mogul's new Star Drive Estate, which saw a lot of high-profile personalities in attendance.

