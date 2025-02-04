Floyd Mayweather Jr. is gearing up for his 48th birthday in signature style by treating himself to not one but two ultra-luxurious Rolls-Royces.

With just 20 days until the milestone, the undefeated boxing legend is already indulging in extravagant celebrations.

While friends and fans may be planning lavish gifts, Mayweather took matters into his own hands, showcasing his latest million-dollar purchases in a recent video.

Though he didn’t disclose the exact cost, the price tags of these elite vehicles undoubtedly reflect his opulent taste.

Known for his love of high-end automobiles, Mayweather boasts a jaw-dropping car collection valued at over $200 million, featuring some of the rarest and most expensive models in the world.

His lavish spending habits extend far beyond boxing, with his net worth estimated at around $1.2 billion.

Taking to Instagram, the former world champion shared his excitement, writing:

"I’m celebrating my birthday all month long, starting with these 2 Rolls-Royces I gifted myself! Cause one Double R is not enough!"

In the video, the two pristine Rolls-Royces are seen parked outside Champion Motors, while a voice in the background adds, "Another new addition to the fleet."

Whether inside the ring or in the business world, Mayweather continues to make headlines with his extravagant lifestyle, proving once again that his flair for luxury remains unmatched.

