Lamine Yamal continues to prove why he is regarded as Barcelona’s next big superstar, drawing even more comparisons to club legend Lionel Messi.

With each game, the young winger’s influence grows, and his latest moment of magic against Alaves only fueled the excitement around his talent.

Lamine Yamal destroys Alaves defenders

In the early stages of the match, Yamal delivered a breathtaking display of dribbling skill, leaving Barcelona fans in awe.

Picking up the ball near midfield, the 16-year-old began an electrifying solo run, effortlessly weaving past Alaves defenders.

With quick footwork, tight control, and remarkable balance, he glided through the opposition, leaving several players trailing in his wake—some beaten twice.

The dazzling sequence reached its peak when Yamal, instead of forcing a shot or losing possession, showed maturity beyond his years by delivering a pinpoint lofted pass to Raphinha, who was unmarked on the right flank.

Though the move didn’t result in a goal, it was a testament to Yamal’s vision, composure, and ability to create dangerous opportunities.

This moment was a clear reminder of why he is often likened to Messi.

His fearless dribbling, creativity, and confidence on the ball highlight his immense potential, giving Barcelona fans plenty of reasons to believe they are witnessing the rise of their next generational talent.

