Isaac Dogboe gave a sneak peek into his life off the boxing canvas as he enjoyed a smooth flight

The former boxing champion has been off the radar in recent times following his back-to-back losses to Emmanuel Navarrete

Nonetheless, he remains one of Ghana's most recognisable names when it comes to boxing

Boxing is more than just power and skill in the ring—it’s also about the rewards that come with success.

Fighters who reach the top not only etch their names in history but also enjoy the privileges that accompany their achievements.

Former WBO super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe looked relaxed and comfortable in a classy airplane pose. Photos by @IsaacDogboe/X and Christian Petersen/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

One such figure is Ghana's Isaac Dogboe, a former WBO super bantamweight champion whose career has been defined by electrifying victories and determined comebacks.

Isaac Dogboe travels in style

Beyond his battles inside the squared circle, Dogboe's life away from boxing continues to capture attention.

Recently, a striking image of the Ghanaian fighter shared by himself on X (formerly Twitter) offered a glimpse into his taste for luxury.

The photo, taken mid-flight, showcased the perks of a career forged through sheer will and determination.

Fans react to Dogboe’s airplane post

Dogboe's latest snapshot didn’t go unnoticed, sparking reactions from fans who remain eager to see him return to action.

A curious user, @AddoZizer, quizzed:

"What’s up Champ, any upcoming fight?"

@gilbert_selase chimed in:

"Been a while champ."

@WonuaSiaw concluded with Dogboe's signature chant:

"NEHO!"

Isaac Dogboe: The rise, setbacks, and unwavering spirit

Known as the "Royal Storm", Dogboe made history in 2018, becoming Ghana’s youngest-ever world champion at just 23 after dethroning Jessie Magdaleno for the WBO super bantamweight title, per Ghanaweb.

His relentless pressure, devastating body shots, and signature battle cry "Neho!" made him a fan favourite.

However, the sweet taste of victory was followed by a bitter chapter—back-to-back defeats against Emanuel Navarrete forced him to move up in weight, seeking a fresh path to reclaim world championship status.

Despite the highs and lows, Dogboe remains one of Ghana’s most recognisable boxing icons.

His dedication, showmanship, and warrior mentality ensure he stays relevant in discussions about Africa’s boxing elite.

As he plots his next move, fans eagerly await the next chapter of his thrilling career.

Ghanaian boxer loses bid for title

In another report, YEN.com.gh stated that Ghanaian boxer Elvis Ahorgah fell short in his bid for the Commonwealth super-middleweight title.

Ahorgah, famously known as The Soldier, suffered a knockout defeat to British fighter Callum Simpson.

The victory marked Simpson’s second win in three weeks, as he now sets his sights on a top-ten-ranked opponent.

Source: YEN.com.gh