Ghanaian boxer Elvis Ahorgah has suffered defeat in his Commonwealth super-middleweight title bout

Ahorgah, popularly known as The Soldier, suffered a knockout loss to British opponent Callum Simpson

The British fighter won his second fight in three weeks and wants to face a top ten-ranked fighter

Elvis Ahorgah's quest to become the Commonwealth super-middleweight champion came to a crashing end after suffering a knockout defeat to British boxer Callum Simpson.

The Ghanaian pugilist came into the fight beaming with confidence after taunting his opponent during the pre-fight presser in London.

Elvis Ahorgah suffers fifth round defeat to Callum Simpson in Commonwealth title fight. Photo: James Chance/ Adam Davy.

Source: Getty Images

The fight which was an undercard to the Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets bout at the OVO Arena in London, saw Simpson stop the Ghanaian in the fifth round.

The bout lived up to expectation despite ending early. Simpson, the holder of the title, started the fight the better of the two opponents, landing in a flurry of punches.

However, Ahorgah, known as the Soldier, who arrived in the ring cladded in a camouflage attire and dancing to a reggae tune, was sharp with his defences.

He began to get into the fight in the second round, matching his opponent from Barnsley, fist-for-fist. With the Yorkshire crowd rallying behind Simpson, the Brit recovered to gain the momentum once again with a strong right hook in the second.

Simpson continued with his flurries, working the body of the Ghanaian.

Ahorgah then received an uppercut in the fifth which saw him land on the floor, failing to beat the referee's count, as reported by Sky Sports.

Simpson wants top 10 ranked fighter

Meanwhile, Simpson is looking forward to a top ten righter fighter for his next bout after defeating Ahorgah. The British fighter has now won two bouts in the space of three weeks extending his unbeaten run to 17 fights.

"Ben [Shalom, his promoter] is looking at potential top 10 world-ranked opponents. We've got plenty of options," Simpson said after the bout.

"Liam Cameron in a Yorkshire derby? If [Ben] Whittaker don't want it we'll take him to Oakwell? Canelo to Oakwell?"

What next for Ahorgah?

Speaking to Ghanaian journalist based in the UK, Samuel Owusu, he disclosed that Ahorgah gave a good impression of himself and could land another fight soon.

"From his pre-fight presser, to his walk to the right and appearance, Ahorgah really sold himself to the British boxing scene. He spoke tough and many expected him to give Callum a good fight, which he did to some extent but he lost so it's a different story," he told YEN.com.gh.

"However, I've seen and heard people talk about him and would love to see him fight at the OVO again."

Ahirgah vows to stop Simpson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian boxer Elvis Ahorgah beamed with confidence before of his commonwealth title bout against British fighter Callum Simpson.

The 24-year-old, who has fought 15 professional bouts will face the commonwealth super-middleweight champion at the Wembley Arena on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

The title which is at stake saw the two pugilists go at each other at a friendly pre-fight presser.

