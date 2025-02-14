Ghanaian boxer Elvis Ahorgah has returned to the country after his bout with British fighter Callum Simpson

The super-middleweight fighter suffered a defeat in the commonwealth super-middleweight bout

Ahorgah, who has 16 fights under his belt, will next face Tyler Denny in the United Kingdom in April

Boxer Elvis Ahorgah has disclosed how he got the name Soldier after returning to Ghana following his bout with Callum Simpson.

The 24-year-old suffered a crashing defeat in the Commonwealth super middleweight title fight against the British boxer last week.

Despite the loss, the Soldier, as he is affectionately known, won the hearts of many with his pre-bout presser.

Explaining how he got the name soldier, Ahorgah told Sporty FM, he comes from a family of military men.

"The nickname 'The Soldier' stems from my family background. My father, brothers and uncle were all military. My father was a former boxer in the military, he trained me when I was only eight," he said.

Ahorgah's performance against Simpson has earned him another bout against Tyler Denny.

"Expect better performance from me against Tyler Denny in my next fight," he added.

The Ghanaian pugilist has already started preparations ahead of his next bout in April.

Ahorgah holds a record 13 wins in 16 fights, with 12 of his victories coming in the form of knockouts, as reported by Boxrec.

Ahorgah makes huge statement

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, boxing pundit Samuel Agyemang, praised Ahorgah for selling himself in the fight against Callum Simpson.

"He gave us the real showmanship. Something missing in the sport. Very few knew of Ahorgah. apart from those of us, who work around boxing, not many knew Ahorgah.

"But his presser, the presentation, everything before the fight was spot on and it is a huge statement. He is already set for another fight and it is in the UNK. That is back-to-back. This time around, many will expect him to walk the talk, which I believe he will.

"He is a very good fighter."

Ahorgah suffers defeat to Simpson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Elvis Ahorgah's quest to become the Commonwealth super-middleweight champion came to a crashing end after suffering a knockout defeat to British boxer Callum Simpson.

The Ghanaian pugilist came into the fight beaming with confidence after taunting his opponent during the pre-fight presser in London.

The fight which was an undercard to the Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets bout at the OVO Arena in London, saw Simpson stop the Ghanaian in the fifth round.

