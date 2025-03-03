Azumah Nelson's son, Dalvin, endured a brutal defeat in his second professional bout over the weekend

The 28-year-old, who shoulders the weight of being the son of the legendary boxer, showed no semblance to his dad in the ring

Dalvin would hope to get over the loss quickly as he seeks to chart a path in the sport that made his father an icon in Ghana and beyond

In boxing, legacy can be both a blessing and a burden. When your last name is Nelson, the weight of expectations is immense.

Dalvin Azumah Nelson Jr, son of Ghanaian boxing icon and three-time world champion Azumah Nelson, entered the ring with hopes of forging his own path.

Azumah Nelson’s son, Dalvin, endured an embarrassing defeat, losing in round five. Photo credit: @maxtvgh/Kwadwo Frimpong/X.

However, his latest performance at the Bukom Boxing Arena on March 2, 2025, told a different story.

Azumah Nelson Jr's nightmare in the ring

Competing in the Bel 7 Star Boxing League’s lightweight division, Dalvin squared off against Intabikman, hoping to build on his promising start in professional boxing.

Instead, he endured a brutal reality check, according to Ghanaweb.

From the opening bell, his opponent applied relentless pressure, suffocating him with a barrage of well-placed jabs.

Dalvin Azumah Nelson Jr has a fight record of a win and a defeat in two bouts. Photo credit: @maxtvgh/Kwadwo Frimpong/X.

Struggling to find his rhythm, Dalvin appeared overwhelmed, his movement unsteady as he failed to counter the aggression.

The defining moment came when he staggered dangerously close to the ropes, nearly tumbling out of the ring, per Max.com.gh.

By the fifth round, the contest was over—Intabikman secured victory via technical knockout, leaving Dalvin with a painful cut on his eyebrow and a bruised ego.

Can Dalvin handle the heat?

The viral footage of the bout has reignited debates about whether Dalvin can handle the intensity required at the highest level.

Unlike his father, who thrived under pressure and dominated opponents with a combination of skill, grit, and resilience, Dalvin struggled to cope with the raw physicality of his opponent’s fighting style.

His inability to create distance, combined with a lack of defensive awareness, ultimately cost him the match.

Fans react to Dalvin's embarrassing defeat

Boxing enthusiasts and social media users wasted no time in sharing their thoughts, with reactions ranging from humorous takes to genuine words of encouragement.

@sktettey playfully mocked:

"Na wa ooooo Chale 🤭"

@double_ohh7 analysed the bout with humor:

"It’s not because the guy who won is good oo, it’s because Dalvin Nelson is not used to this kind of takashi boxing 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@kwabena_degree joked:

"We should investigate. I’m sure the opponent has personal issues with Azumah Nelson himself because how can you beat someone’s son like this????"

@tetteh_akweh, on the other hand, offered support:

"Better luck next time."

@Maxwellwalker18 delivered a blunt verdict:

"The guy is too dbee to be a boxer 😂😂😂"

What’s next for Dalvin?

At 28, Dalvin now holds a professional record of one win and one loss.

While this defeat is a setback, it also presents an opportunity for growth.

Azumah Nelson reveals key to boxing success

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Azumah Nelson revealed the key to his remarkable boxing success and illustrious career.

Between 1979 and 2008, the legendary boxer reigned supreme in the sport, amassing numerous titles and accolades, including the honorary title of Professor.

