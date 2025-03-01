Ghana international Antoine Semenyo put up another man-of-the-match performance in Bournemouth's FA Cup triumph on Saturday

The 25-year-old was instrumental in his side's progress to the quarter-finals of the knockout competition, beating Wolves on penalties

His performances this season have attracted interest from Premier League rivals, with Chelsea reportedly ready to pay 50 million euros

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Antoine Semenyo has developed a special connection with the FA Cup, and his latest display ensured AFC Bournemouth extended their journey into the last eight of the oldest existing football competition.

The Ghanaian forward played a key role in the Cherries’ thrilling victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, securing a spot in the quarter-finals via a post-match penalty shootout.

Antoine Semenyo bagged another man-of-the-match award as Bournemouth made it to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Photos by Mike Hewitt/Getty and @afcbournemouth/X.

Source: Getty Images

Although he did not partake in the spot-kick, his impact throughout the contest up until his substitution was undeniable.

Semenyo: A menace on the left flank

Starting on the left wing, Semenyo was a constant threat, stretching the Wolves defence and carving out dangerous opportunities.

His relentless pressing, direct runs, and ability to cut inside kept the opposition on high alert.

Despite going close to scoring on multiple occasions, the elusive goal remained out of reach.

Antoine Semenyo was a thorn in the flesh of Wolves' defence. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Beyond his attacking contributions, the 25-year-old also put in a defensive shift, tracking back to support his teammates.

However, as the game progressed into extra time, manager Andoni Iraola opted to preserve his energy, substituting him for Daniel Jebbison.

Penalty drama and a historic achievement

Semenyo’s absence in extra time gave Wolves some relief as they managed to hold on for penalties.

Dean Huijsen became the first player to miss after both sides converted their opening three spot-kicks.

Wolves, however, faltered under pressure—Matt Doherty and Boubacar Traoré both failed to convert, paving the way for Luis Sinisterra to seal Bournemouth’s progression with a sudden-death winner.

This victory marks just the third time in the club’s history that Bournemouth have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals, adding another milestone to their growing reputation, as noted by Sky Sports.

Semenyo’s red-hot form in the FA Cup

From a Ghanaian perspective, Semenyo’s cup run continues in impressive fashion.

Fresh off his Man of the Match performance against Everton, where he scored a stunning penalty in a 2-0 win, the in-form forward added another individual accolade to his collection.

Bournemouth took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate his contribution, posting a photo of him beaming with his MVP award.

The caption read: "What he does", accompanied by a Ghanaian flag and a trophy emoji—a nod to his growing influence at the club.

What’s next for Semenyo and Bournemouth?

While Bournemouth will learn their FA Cup quarter-final opponents on Sunday evening, their immediate focus shifts back to the Premier League.

A trip to North London awaits, where they will take on Tottenham Hotspur on March 9—a side they defeated at the Vitality Stadium earlier in the season, per Sofascore.

With Semenyo’s form peaking at the right time, Bournemouth will hope he can inspire another memorable performance.

Chelsea ready to make a move for Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea are set to make a move for Antoine Semenyo in the summer transfer window.

The Black Stars forward has caught the attention of the London club with his impressive performances for Bournemouth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh