Anthony Joshua bade farewell to Sharaf Mahama and his entourage after spending four days in Ghana

The two-time unified heavyweight champion departed for the United Kingdom on Tuesday night

The 35-year-old was in the country specifically to support Sharaf's Battle of the Beasts boxing event

British boxing icon Anthony Joshua has departed Ghana following a whirlwind four-day trip that left a lasting impression on fans and dignitaries alike.

Joshua touched down at Kotoka International Airport on Friday, June 13, with one mission: to show support for his friend Sharaf Mahama, the CEO of Legacy Rise Sports.

Together with former British champion Amir Khan, Sharaf spearheaded the Battle of the Beasts, a boxing spectacle that has been widely praised as one of the most exciting events in recent years.

Buzz at Bukom: Battle of the Beasts delivers

Held at the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom, the night brought out the very best of Ghana’s boxing crowd and drew personalities from various walks of life.

The action started with Jerry Lartey defeating Morocco’s Anas Hafiane, setting a thrilling tone for the evening.

However, the excitement soon turned to disappointment for the home supporters when Jacob Dickson faced Andrew Tabiti.

According to BoxRec, the Ghanaian boxer was knocked down three times, prompting a fourth-round stoppage by the referee.

Anthony Joshua: From the ring to the presidential office

Outside the boxing arena, Joshua made some high-profile stops. He paid a courtesy call on former President John Dramani Mahama, visiting him at the Jubilee House.

The British heavyweight also spent time with business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, cruising along his private beachfront in Ada as part of a special Father’s Day celebration.

For Joshua, the visit wasn’t just about sports. It was an opportunity to reconnect with culture, meet new faces, and experience the warmth of Ghanaian hospitality.

Every stop he made—whether a handshake or a conversation—added depth to his journey.

Anthony Joshua says goodbye to Ghana

And as the proverbial saying goes, all good things must end. On Tuesday night, the former unified heavyweight champion made his way back to the airport.

Dressed casually in a sleeveless Under Armour shirt and grey pants, he stepped out of a black SUV, sharing a few final smiles and handshakes before heading inside, accompanied by Sharaf Mahama.

Fans react to his departure

Footage of Joshua’s farewell sparked warm reactions online. Many were touched by his humble nature and how approachable he remained throughout his stay.

@Kk_kwartengg wrote:

"Bro, the guy is so down he just shakes everyone haha."

@ScobeyDaniel added:

"He’s so down-to-earth, and you can clearly see it."

@mckgregor080 simply said:

"Congratulations."

President Mahama shares hearty moment with Anthony Joshua

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama shared a light-hearted moment with Anthony Joshua at the Jubilee House.

The British boxing champion visited the presidency after the thrilling Battle of the Beasts bout in Bukom on Friday night.

During his courtesy call on Monday, June 16, the pair exchanged laughter, boxing gloves, and even a surprise uppercut from the former president.

