Ibrahim Mahama has further enhanced his reputation as one of the most magnanimous persons in Ghana

The business mogul has reportedly handed a brand-new SUV to boxing legend Azumah Nelson

He also gifted Nelson an undisclosed amount of money after Nelson, Sharaf Mahama, and Anthony Joshua visited him at his office

Ghanaian entrepreneur Ibrahim Mahama has shown deep admiration for boxing icon Azumah Nelson by gifting him a brand-new Toyota Fortuner, valued at over GHS 720,000.

The generous act was more than a gift; it was a heartfelt salute to a man whose legacy in and out of the ring continues to inspire.

Ibrahim Mahama honours Azumah Nelson with a brand-new Toyota Fortuner. Photo credit: The Ring Magazine/Getty Images, @Graphicgh/X and ibrahim_mahama_71/Instagram.

The touching moment unfolded on June 16, right inside Mr. Mahama’s office.

It followed a courtesy call by a delegation that included Sharaf Mahama, son of President John Mahama, and British boxing star Anthony Joshua.

Azumah, unaware of what was coming, was visibly emotional as he received the keys to the new four-wheel drive.

A short video capturing the scene quickly made waves, showing just how special the moment was.

As if the SUV wasn’t enough, Mahama also handed the legendary boxer an undisclosed sum of money. A further token of appreciation for a man who has given his all to boxing and Ghanaian sports at large.

Speaking during the presentation, Ibrahim Mahama described Azumah as arguably "Africa’s greatest boxer.”

He noted that the gesture was a tribute to the three-time world champion’s incredible achievements and the crucial role he continues to play in nurturing young athletes.

“This isn’t just about what he did in the ring. It’s about what he’s still doing for Ghanaian sports, especially the youth,” Mahama added.

Azumah Nelson’s heartfelt reaction

Completely taken by surprise, the 65-year-old boxing icon was overwhelmed with gratitude.

“I am grateful to you, Ibrahim Mahama, and to Sharaf Mahama for this big surprise. I didn’t expect this at all,” he shared.

“I am just supporting my son Sharaf who has shown great interest in promoting the sport I love.”

The emotional event came just days after the team, including Azumah, Sharaf, and Anthony Joshua, participated in the Battle of the Beasts at the Bukom Boxing Arena on June 13, 2025.

Following the successful boxing showdown, the brainchild of Sharaf Mahama and British boxing icon Amir Khan, the group paid a courtesy visit to President Mahama at the Jubilee House before making their way to thank Ibrahim Mahama for his unwavering support.

