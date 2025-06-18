Anthony Joshua engaged in a sparring session with 12-year-old Ghanaian boxing prodigy, Prince 'The Buzz' Larbie, during his visit to Jamestown, Ghana

Prince Larbie, who began boxing at just 2.5 years old, showcased his skills under the guidance of his father, Daniel Larbie

Ghanaians reacted positively to the sparring session, with many calling for more initiatives to promote sports, including boxing, in the country

British-Nigerian boxing superstar, Anthony Joshua, recently visited Jamestown, Ghana, where he engaged in a sparring session with 12-year-old local boxing sensation, Prince 'The Buzz' Larbie.

Anthony Joshua shares a memorable moment in the ring with 12-year-old boxing prodigy Prince 'The Buzz' Larbie in Jamestown, Ghana. Photo credit: anthonyjoshua/Instagram

The session took place during Joshua's tour of local gyms in the area. This is a major leap in showing his commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting the sport of boxing in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh understands that young talent, Prince Larbie, who began his boxing journey at just two and a half years old, has quickly risen to prominence in the boxing world.

Under the guidance of his father, Daniel Larbie, a former boxer and current trainer at the Will Power Boxing Gym in Jamestown, Prince has honed his skills and gained recognition for his impressive speed and agility in the ring.

Prince 'The Buzz' Larbie showcases his boxing skills as he spars with two-time World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua in Ghana. Photo credit: anthonyjoshua/Instagram

Anthony Joshua's visit formed part of the activities surrounding the “Battle of the Beasts” boxing event, hosted by Sharaf Mahama, CEO of Legacy Rise Sports and son of the President, on June 13, 2025.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the 12-year-old boxing prodigy, The Buzz, was seen testing his punches with the Two-time World Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua.

Prince Larbie was the puncher, while Anthony was the holder. Many people surrounded them, watching in awe as they both engaged in intense training together.

Watch the video below.

Reactions to Larbie's session with Anthony Joshua

YEN.com.gh collated some of the reactions to the video shared on X [formerly Twitter] by @sikaofficial1. Some of the reactions are below.

@the_baronb commented:

"This kid got potential, but guess what?? He’s in Ghana."

@benedikt124 wrote:

"Dear President @JDMahama, can you please convert the national cathedral site to a boxing 🥊 arena? 🙏🏿"

@mensah_sik64517 commented:

"There should be a Senior High School for Sports nutrition."

@Besure2011 commented:

"Impactful visit.

Those in the NPP should understand the difference. Boxing was once vibrant and widely loved in Ghana, but it’s been dormant for decades now. Well done, @SharafMahama18."

Prince 'The Buzz' Larbie's boxing career

The sparring session between Joshua and Larbie was a significant moment for the young boxer, who aspires to represent Ghana on the global stage. By the age of seven, the young boxer had already participated in numerous bouts, showcasing his potential as a future champion.

Prince's impressive skills include the ability to throw up to 150 punches in a minute, a feat that has garnered him the nickname “The Buzz.”

His agility and speed have drawn comparisons to football legend Lionel Messi, earning him the title “Messi of boxing” within his community.

In 2020, he was honoured as the best juvenile boxer by the Boxing Writers Association of Ghana. His remarkable achievements have not only made him a national sensation but have also attracted international attention, including from major boxing brands like SPARBAR, which appointed him as a brand ambassador.

Anthony Joshua exposes Nigerians for misleading him

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Anthony Joshua recently praised Ghana following his visit to attend the highly anticipated Legacy Rise Sports: Battle of the Beasts event.

During his visit, Joshua addressed misleading narratives from Nigerians about Ghana, stating that he was initially hesitant to visit due to the prevalent belief that Nigeria held a superior status.

In a courtesy call on President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House in Accra on June 16, 2025, Joshua expressed his newfound admiration for Ghana.

He revealed that after experiencing the country firsthand, he realised that the negative perceptions he had been given by Nigerians were untrue, calling Ghana a beautiful country.

