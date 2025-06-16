President John Dramani Mahama had a playful engagement with Anthony Joshua at the Jubilee House

The British boxing superstar paid a courtesy call on the presidency following Friday night's Battle of the Beasts bout in Bukom

Joshua's stay in Ghana has been rooted in cultural appreciation, spiritual grounding, and familial bonds

In a rare and playful moment inside the Jubilee House, President John Dramani Mahama shared a light-hearted exchange with heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua.

As part of Joshua’s courtesy call on Monday, June 16, the two shared laughs, gloves, and an impromptu uppercut.

President John Mahama playfully tried an uppercut against Anthony Joshua. Photo credit: Richard Pelham/Getty, @Citi973/X and John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

President Mahama tries an uppercut against Anthony Joshua

Wearing a neatly tailored brown long-sleeved shirt, President Mahama tried to slip on one of Joshua’s autographed boxing gloves.

With a bit of a struggle, he got some help from the British-born champion himself.

Once the glove was on, the president surprised everyone with a quick uppercut motion aimed in jest at Joshua, catching the fighter slightly off guard and filling the room with laughter.

Among those present were Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams, boxing legend Azumah Nelson, Sharaf Mahama, and several other dignitaries who couldn’t help but smile at the friendly sparring.

Why is Anthony Joshua in Ghana?

Anthony Joshua’s visit to Ghana wasn’t just about the ring—it was a homecoming of sorts, filled with community, connection, and celebration.

He arrived in the country on Friday, June 14, as the headline guest for the “Battle of the Beasts” mega boxing event, organised by Sharaf Mahama.

But before stepping into the crowd at the Trust Sports Emporium, the 35-year-old made his presence felt across the city, from warm greetings at the airport to media buzz on every street corner.

After the main boxing event, Joshua joined the Mahama family for Sunday service at the Assemblies of God Church, Ringway Gospel Centre, in Accra.

The service, marked by spiritual warmth and unity, was followed by a heartfelt Father’s Day gesture.

Together with President Mahama, Joshua helped distribute gift boxes to members of the congregation, drawing admiration for his humility and grace.

After the solemnity of church, it was time for some adventure. Joshua teamed up with businessman Ibrahim Mahama for a river cruise on a private beachfront in Ada.

Battle of the Beasts: Sharaf Mahama's mega boxing event

The highlight of Joshua’s visit came in the form of high-octane action at the Trust Sports Emporium. From the very first bell, the “Battle of the Beasts” lived up to its billing.

Jerry Lartey opened the night with grit and heart, while Bukom Banku’s son, Ambitious Tilapia, thrilled the crowd with flair and intensity.

But it was the headline clash between Jacob Dickson and Andrew Tabiti that drew the most attention.

Unfortunately for Ghanaian fans, the main event ended in heartbreak. According to BoxRec, Tabiti dropped Dickson three times, forcing a fourth-round stoppage in what was a commanding performance.

Anthony Joshua describes his experience at Bukom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anthony Joshua summed up his visit to the Trust Sports Emporium using a well-known Ghanaian phrase.

The 35-year-old boxing champion made the trip as part of his support for Sharaf Mahama’s boxing initiative—his first-ever visit to Ghana.

