US Customs and Border Protection urged travellers to check border wait times before heading to land crossings on Black Friday

Passenger vehicle queues at some Texas and California crossings reached up to 90 minutes as of early November 27

CBP directed the public to its Border Wait Times app and website ahead of one of the busiest shopping days of the year

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a public advisory on 27 November 2026, urging travellers heading into the United States by land to check border wait times before approaching any crossing on Black Friday, one of the busiest retail days of the year.

The agency posted the warning on its official X account, directing the public to its Border Wait Times website at bwt.cbp.gov, as well as an app available on both Google Play and the Apple Store.

CBP urged travellers to check border wait times before Black Friday crossings. Image credit: Daniel Heuer, Mark C Stevens/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Longest waits at Texas and California crossings

CBP data captured at 00:01 UTC on 27 November 2026 showed significant delays at several major land border crossings.

Among passenger vehicles, Brownsville Veterans International in Texas and Eagle Pass Bridge II, also in Texas, both recorded the longest estimated wait times at 90 minutes each.

Anzalduas International Bridge in Texas followed at 80 minutes, while Calexico East in California reported a 75-minute wait. El Paso Bridge of the Americas in Texas stood at 70 minutes, San Luis I in Arizona at 65 minutes, and San Ysidro in California at 60 minutes.

Commercial vehicle and pedestrian delays

Commercial vehicle crossings recorded varying delays. Eagle Pass Bridge II in Texas topped the list at 60 minutes, while Buffalo Peace Bridge in New York reported 19 minutes and Detroit Ambassador Bridge in Michigan logged 15 minutes. Pharr in Texas and Otay Mesa Commercial in California each recorded five-minute waits.

For pedestrians, San Ysidro in California reported the longest wait at 30 minutes, followed by El Paso Ysleta in Texas at 25 minutes and Otay Mesa Passenger in California at 20 minutes. Calexico West in California stood at 15 minutes, El Paso Bridge of the Americas in Texas at 10 minutes, and Brownsville B&M Bridge in Texas at five minutes.

CBP publishes separate wait time estimates for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and pedestrians at individual land border crossings. The agency updates figures in real time, allowing travellers to plan their route and timing ahead of arrival.

US sets deadline to discard foreigners' old travel applications.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that foreigners seeking US travel documents were racing to meet a firm deadline.

This comes after the country's immigration authority announced that it would stop accepting an older version of a critical application form.

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Source: YEN.com.gh