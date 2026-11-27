The US Department of Health and Human Services flagged Dr Uche Chukwudi as a fugitive after a 2013 indictment on health care fraud charges

Investigators alleged the physician wrote fake prescriptions for over 200 Medicare patients in exchange for cash kickbacks

His co-conspirator was convicted and jailed for 78 months, but Chukwudi remains at large with his whereabouts unknown

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Dr Uche Austine Chukwudi, a 55-year-old physician, remains a fugitive more than a decade after US federal authorities indicted him on charges of health care fraud and conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

The US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) renewed its call for public tips on his whereabouts, flagging him in a #FugitiveFriday post as part of an ongoing effort to locate wanted individuals connected to Medicare fraud.

Dr Uche Chukwudi remains a fugitive over an alleged $7.3m Medicare fraud scheme involving fake prescriptions Image credit: Joseph Sohm/Getty Images, OIG at HHS/X

Source: Getty Images

The alleged $7.3m Medicare scheme

A federal grand jury indicted Chukwudi on 19 December 2013 in connection with a scheme that allegedly defrauded Medicare of approximately $7.3 million. Investigators say the fraud centred on Adelco Medical Distributors, a durable medical equipment (DME) supplier based in Gardena, California, owned by Adeline Ekwebelem.

According to the indictment, Ekwebelem hired marketers to approach Medicare beneficiaries with offers of free equipment including power wheelchairs, hospital beds, and orthotics that they did not medically require. In exchange for the free items, beneficiaries were directed to visit specific physicians, among them Dr Chukwudi.

He allegedly used their personal information to generate false patient files and fabricated face-to-face examination records, then wrote prescriptions for the equipment to be supplied by Adelco.

Investigators determined that Chukwudi referred more than 200 Medicare beneficiaries to Adelco for medically unnecessary equipment, enabling approximately $1.18 million in fraudulent Medicare billing. He allegedly received cash kickbacks in return for the fraudulent prescriptions.

Co-conspirators sentenced, but Chukwudi still free

Several others implicated in the scheme have already faced justice. Ekwebelem was convicted on conspiracy, fraud, and kickback charges and sentenced to 78 months in prison. Dr Charles Okoye, a co-accused physician who also referred more than 200 beneficiaries to Adelco, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and received a 24-month prison sentence.

Patient recruiters Cindy Santana, Maritza Hernandez, and Romie Tucker Jr each pleaded guilty to paying illegal health care referral payments and received combined prison sentences totalling 33 months.

Chukwudi, described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 182 pounds, was born on 1 March 1971. His current whereabouts remain unknown. The HHS-OIG is urging anyone with information on his location to call the Fugitive Hotline on (888) 476-4453 or submit a tip through OIG.HHS.GOV/Fugitives.

Businessman jailed seven years over $1.6bn fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular oil tycoon Jide Omokore had been sentenced to seven years in prison following a ruling by Nigeria's Court of Appeal.

This came after the court overturned his previous acquittal in a high-profile $1.6 billion (about GH¢18.87 billion) oil fraud case.

The ruling was delivered on November 25, 2026, drawing attention to Nigeria's energy sector and reigniting public debate about accountability in the country's oil industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh